5 most popular GTA 5 RP streamers in India

GTA 5 RP has become popular recently, as popular streamers on Twitch have started to stream themselves role-playing on RP servers. Many Indian streamers have also started to stream themselves role-playing on RP servers.

Role-playing has always been a niche in the Grand Theft Auto community, but with the recent popularity of GTA 5 RP servers, it has become a popular community with new GTA players joining the role-playing fever.

Popular Indian GTA RP streamers

5) RakaZone Gaming

Rishab Karanwal, also known as RakaZone Gaming, is a GTA 5 RP streamer on Youtube. He started his YouTube channel in 2016 and now has 441,000 subscribers. He streams PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Warzone, Valorant and GTA 5 RP. He has also collaborated with other YouTubers like CarryMinati, Gareeb, etc. He won "Streamer of the Year" at the India Gaming Awards in 2018.

He frequently plays on Subversion 2.0 RP, Legacy RP and Exo Life RP servers.

4) Gareebooo

Kunal Saraf, also known as Gareebooo, is a gaming streamer with a subscriber base of 1.22 million. He found success playing PUBG Mobile and was even selected to play in the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) held in Berlin in 2019, though he could not go because of visa reasons as he has conveyed in an interview.

He mainly streams PUBG and GTA 5 RP on his YouTube channel. His GTA RP content is often him just messing around with his friends.

3) Chapati Hindustani Gamer

Pammi, also known as Chapati Hindustani Gamer, is a popular GTA YouTuber with a subscriber base of 6.01 million. He started his Youtube channel in 2017 as a vlogging channel and started uploading gaming content later on.

He uploads GTA races, mods and funny moments along with some PUBG content. He has a popular series where he role-plays as his GTA RP character " Pogo Bander" and compiles the funny and interesting moments.

2) CarryisLive

Ajey Nagar, also known as CarryisLive, is a gaming streamer with a subscriber count of 9.21 million. Many know Ajey through his first channel "CarryMinati," which has a massive subscriber base of 30.5 million. "CarryisLive" is Ajey's second channel where he streams and uploads gaming content.

Ajey streams and uploads a wide variety of gaming content from PUBG to new, lesser known indie titles. In his GTA RP videos, he role-plays as "Tau," a recurring character on his channel. Although he has not streamed GTA RP in a while, his role-playing videos are still popular, and there is a chance he will start uploading GTA RP content again.

1) Dynamo Gaming

Adii Sawant, also known as Dynamo Gaming, is a popular streamer on YouTube with a subscriber base of 9.46 million. He started his YouTube channel in 2010 and became popular for his PUBG content in 2018.

When PUBG Mobile was banned in India, Dynamo shifted to other games like CSGO, DOTA 2 and GTA RP. In GTA RP he role-plays as a cop called "Shiva Nayak."

Aside from gaming content, he does Q&As and he also has a second channel for vlogs.

