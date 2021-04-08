5 most popular myths surrounding the GTA franchise

Myths come and go, but some are still etched into the fabric of GTA history. A whole subculture of myth-hunters was made thanks to the absurdity of the franchise's myths.

The five myths listed below are among some of the most popular myths within GTA history. Given that this article focuses on the history of the entire franchise, some myths might be near non-existent to the average player today. In this scenario, it should be noted that the myths were way more popular back in the day.

What are the most popular GTA myths in franchise history?

#5 - Sea Monster

The Sea Monster is a fairly well-known myth in a similar vein to the Loch Ness monster (Image via GTA Myths Wiki)

GTA Vice City isn't known for having a lot of myths, at least in comparison to various other GTA games.

However, the game is still no stranger to having absurd myths that seem absolutely fake at first glance.

The Sea Monster is a fairly well-known myth in a similar vein to the Loch Ness monster. Its appearances are only available through mods or edited photos, but some players do like discussing the Sea Monster on the GTA Myths Wiki.

On the Neoseeker forums of 2002, user jb339 spoke about the myth saying:

"But today not anymore, for IT attacked with, a vengeful growl, and all its strength in a single flash. But my friends, fear more, for I had not drowned, but I died from my head being swept off clean..."

#4 - Franklin was supposed to die in Option C

Many players think there should be four endings to GTA 5 (Image via SVG)

This is less of a myth that fans hunt for and more of a myth that some players believe is true in the context of GTA 5's endings.

One ending sees Michael die, another sees Trevor die, but the final ending sees everybody survive. However, many players think there should be four endings as it seems odd that Franklin is the one who always survives.

The main reason why this myth ever had any popularity is because of an AMA on Reddit involving Lamar's voice actor. In the AMA, he talked about how Lamar was supposed to have a more prominent role, but a scheduling conflict prevented it.

Some GTA 5 fans assumed Lamar would've taken over Franklin's position as the protagonist. There are unique voice lines for Lamar and various pedestrians, which does seem to indicate that some effort was put into him as a playable character, temporary or not.

#3 - Ghost cars

The idea of a car moving on its own with no driver sounds silly but it is somewhat real in GTA (Image via GTA Myths Wiki)

Ghost cars are an example of an early proven myth that still resonates with GTA fans to this day. The idea of a car moving on its own with no driver sounds silly. However, it is real and is most likely because certain beater cars (inferior versions of regular cars) spawn on hills. Given the landscape of the countryside, it makes sense why they're bound to spawn in these locations.

Predictably, this means they have a tendency to go down the hill they spawn at. Considering it seems like they're moving on their own, some players have likened them to "ghost cars." Their damaged looks come entirely from the fact that beater cars are essentially regular cars (like the Glendale) and are programmed to look beat up, even after being repaired.

#2 - Mount Chiliad Mystery

The Mount Chiliad Mystery is the biggest myth in all of GTA 5 (Image via GTA Myths Wiki)

For newer fans, the Mount Chiliad Mystery is the definitive myth in the GTA series. It's still unsolved to this day, and some fans even speculate that the whole myth is an elaborate hoax from Rockstar to waste the time of foolish players trying to uncover something significant within the game. Compared to other myths, this myth is technically proven to exist, but the full context of it is still lacking.

It's easily the biggest myth in all of GTA 5, but there are some debates as to whether or not the mystery has been solved yet. Some players have butchered the idea by suggesting one can unlock a demo of GTA 6 by completing the myth, which shows how easily twisted the myth is in the modern era.

It could just be a simple reference to Illuminati, or it could be something grander. Some players have claimed that the myth is "solved" like the video above, but one can never know in the GTA series, especially with a myth like the Mount Chiliad Mystery.

#1 - Bigfoot in GTA San Andreas

Bigfoot's popularity in GTA mirrored the mythical beast's popularity in the real world (Image via GTA Myths Wiki)

Bigfoot sightings in GTA San Andreas spawned a whole new subculture within the GTA community. Myths had existed beforehand, but Bigfoot's popularity was at a whole other level.

Older fans might remember listening to "Dreamscape" or "Holy Ghost" by the 009 Sound System as players would try to uncover some of the myths in GTA San Andreas, and it was even commonplace in Bigfoot videos.

Bigfoot's popularity in GTA mirrored the mythical beast's popularity in the real world; everybody was trying to find him back then. Of course, Bigfoot didn't exist in GTA San Andreas back then, but that didn't stop players from using mods and other trickery to fool other players. The early days of YouTube were something else, and Bigfoot played a large role in that for GTA San Andreas players.

Fortunately for Bigfoot fans, the mythical beast finally showed up in GTA 5. The player could even play as Sasquatch thanks to golden peyote plants, although that still hasn't stopped the occasional hoax video from being made to this day.

