5 possible ways GTA 6 could give metaverse-like experiences

Many Grand Theft Auto fans believe that GTA 6 could be significantly more advanced than previous entries in the series. Given Rockstar Games' reputation, it is expected to utilize modern technology, possibly something even like the metaverse. For those unaware, the metaverse is an online space where users can interact with each other like in the real world.

While it should be noted that there have been no official indications about Rockstar implementing such elements in its next release so far, the possibilities do seem interesting. Let's look at five possible ways GTA 6 could offer a metaverse-like experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 possible ways GTA 6 could provide metaverse-like experiences

1) Tools for User-Generated Content

Rockstar Games is reportedly in talks with Roblox and Fortnite content creators to include custom experiences in Grand Theft Auto 6. These titles include metaverse elements in the form of user-generated content (UGC).

If Rockstar wishes to include such a feature in its upcoming release, then official modding tools should be provided for players to craft their own custom content. Unofficial mods for PC versions of GTA games have existed for a long time, but official modding tools could bring that to consoles too. This, however, would be a better fit for GTA 6's potential multiplayer mode, rather than story mode.

2) Official RP servers

A screenshot from GTA Series Arcade, a popular Grand Theft Auto 5 RP server on FiveM (Image via gtaseriesarcade.com)

Expanding upon the idea of official modding tools, players should be able to create official RP servers in GTA 6 — with custom maps and features — to explore the metaverse realm. Roleplaying (RP) has been a popular (unofficial) aspect of Grand Theft Auto 5, and many want to see it in the series' next entry as well.

Since Rockstar Games has acquired Cfx.re, the creator of FiveM (a very popular RP server mod client), this idea doesn't seem unrealistic.

On another note, however, GTA 5 FiveM is reportedly suffering from management issues.

3) Events

In-game events like concerts are among Fortnite's most fascinating metaverse elements. The video attached above shows Marshmello (renowned musician) hosting a concert in the Epic Games title.

Rockstar has included musicians in Grand Theft Auto games too. In fact, Phil Collins performed a song in the 2006 game, GTA Vice City Stories. Furthermore, Dr. Dre appeared in GTA Online. This can be taken to the next level and into the metaverse with Grand Theft Auto 6 through live in-game concert-like events.

4) In-game interactive social media

A still of a social media clip seen in the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Social media is another aspect of the metaverse, and interestingly, the first GTA 6 trailer suggested that it might be a major part of the game. Various in-game social media clips were seen in the trailer — some were even parodies of infamous real-life ones.

One way to provide a metaverse-like experience through this would be to make the in-game social media interactive. This means that players should be allowed to post gameplay clips on an internal social media platform that others can see and react to.

5) A companion app for the in-game social media platform

Grand Theft Auto 5's three protagonists — Trevor Philips, Michael De Santa, and Franklin Clinton (Image via Rockstar Games)

Expanding upon the previous entry, Rockstar could release something like a GTA 6 companion app. This could let one access the in-game social media platform on their mobile phones in real life, even when not playing.

However, uploading footage on it should only be allowed via the game to keep it within the confines of the world of Leonida, the fictional state where GTA 6 will be set.

