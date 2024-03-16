5 most profitable businesses in GTA 5 Online in 2024

Finding the most profitable businesses in GTA 5 Online can help you cut down on the grind and save you some valuable time. After all, time is money in Grand Theft Auto Online, and if you efficiently set up your businesses, you'll be a millionaire in no time. Some businesses only serve to complement one another, so they should always be used in conjunction, while others provide passive earnings.

When it comes to the most profitable businesses in GTA 5 Online, several different properties come to mind. However, with so many updates that have introduced countless different ways to make money, it can get a bit confusing. So, here's a list of the best ones that you should get to maximize your profits.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 most profitable businesses in GTA 5 Online that you need to own

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is among the most profitable businesses in GTA 5 Online, but unlocking it is a bit time-consuming, as you'll have to play through the First Dose series of missions, which will grant you a total of $500,000 once you finish them, so they're worth the effort. After buying the Acid Lab, you'll have to play through 10 Fooligan Jobs in GTA Online ($50,000 each) to unlock the Equipment Upgrade for $250,000.

However, once you start selling your Acid Lab produce, you'll get up to $350,000. If you name your product, it will give you 5% extra on your total sale value. Selling the Acid Lab produce is also much easier than most other sell missions in GTA Online as it involves a single motorcycle.

2) Special Cargo Warehouses

You must own a CEO Office to buy a Special Cargo Warehouse, but once you do, it's easily one of the most profitable businesses in GTA 5 Online. The Criminal Enterprises update has made many changes to Special Cargo Warehouses; some of these new features can be used to your advantage. You can own up to five Warehouses, which are now staffed. For $7500, the staff can be sent to find random cargo.

A Large Warehouse can hold up to 111 Special Cargo, and you can get $2,220,000 for selling the entire stock ($20,000 per crate). You can also start an Export Mixed Goods mission by speaking to your Office Assistant, and each Mixed Goods delivery will reward you with $50,000.

3) Bunker

The Bunker is a tried-and-tested method of making money in GTA Online. The best option is to buy supplies instead of stealing, as it's less tedious, and sell the stock to Los Santos for the maximum profit. It's somewhat passive as the supplies are made automatically; you just need to resupply and sell your products.

With a fully upgraded Bunker, you can make up to $1 million for every batch, making it one of the most profitable businesses in GTA 5 Online. The Bunker also lets you unlock different types of ammunition for your weapons and some of your vehicles, thereby making it almost essential to have.

4) Nightclub

The Nightclub is the best passive income source in GTA Online and has always been regarded as one of the most profitable businesses in GTA 5 Online. You can earn up to $50,000 per in-game day at maximum popularity with the Nightclub safe.

The safe can hold up to $250,000, so you can wait until it is filled up completely. This property is also essential if you earn almost every other major business in GTA Online, including the MC Businesses. You can manage them all through the Nightclub without going to the properties.

5) Agency

Not owning the Agency is a mistake you definitely should avoid. Not only is it among the most profitable businesses in GTA 5 Online, but it also gives you some unique advantages, like the Armory and the Vehicle Workshop.

There are three methods of earning money through the Agency: the Dr. Dre Contract that gives you $1 million, the Payphone Hits that will pop up around the map, and the Security Contracts that will give you $30,000-$70,000. Once you complete 201 Security Contracts, you'll earn $20,000 per in-game day at the Agency safe.

