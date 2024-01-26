5 most profitable GTA Online Robbery Contracts in 2024

GTA Online Auto Shop Robbery Contracts, or simply Auto Shop Robberies, are a great way of making money via the Auto Shop business. Often referred to as mini heists, these jobs feature two setup missions and a finale, each rewarding players upwards of $100,000. There are a total of eight Robbery Contracts in the game; however, any random three are made available at a time.

Notably, you can earn double the usual payout by completing these contracts through January 31, 2024. For those interested in the making the most of this opportunity, here are the five most profitable Grand Theft Auto Online Auto Shop Robbery Contracts in 2024.

The Agency Deal and 4 other most profitable GTA Online Robbery Contracts in 2024

1) The Union Depository Contract

The Union Depository Contract is the most profitable Auto Shop Robbery Contract. Its first Planning Work tasks players with stealing an elevator key from a corrupt businessman to gain access to the vault, and the second involves taking a compromising picture of the bank manager to blackmail him into giving up the vault's code.

The finale has players breaking into the Union Depository vault, stealing the gold shipment, and delivering it to the client. On regular days, the Union Depository Contract pays between $300,000 and $375,000, and it should be even more profitable with the 2x bonus active under the current GTA Online weekly update.

2) The Superdollar Deal

The Superdollar Deal is one of the most action-packed GTA Online Auto Shop Contracts. In its first Planning Work job, players must enter Fort Zancudo, search and identify the military transporter, and then place a tracker on it. The second job requires tailing a hacker to his apartment and stealing a virus software from there.

In the finale, players must intercept the transponder and get inside, upload the virus software, steal all printing plates, and deliver them to the client while evading heavy security. The Superdollar Deal's regular payout is $185,000.

3) The Agency Deal

The Agency Deal is the third most profitable Auto Shop Robbery Contract, having a standard payout of $182,000. The first Planning Work job requires visiting an LSDWP substation to find the schematics of the subway system. This is being done to find an entrance to the IAA facility under their Los Santos headquarters.

The second Planning Work sees players taking out a corrupt IAA agent and stealing a security pass from him. In the Agency Deal finale, you must infiltrate the IAA facility, get the target's location in GTA Online, and then find and deliver it to the client.

4) The Lost Contract

As suggested by the name, The Lost Contract has players going up against the notorious Lost MC. The first Planning Work involves going to a Lost MC Clubhouse, finding and stealing some equipment, and then delivering it back to the Auto Shop.

In this contract's second Planning Work, you must take out the Elysian Island Dock Foreman, take a picture of the cargo list, and finally steal and stash a truck cab at the designated location. The finale requires destroying The Lost MC's meth lab, stealing their shipment, and delivering it to the client.

This contract pays $180,000 on regular days. However, with the 2x bonuses and GTA Online Salvage Yard Robberies, you can easily make a lot of money.

5) The Bank Contract

The Bank Contract has a standard payout of $178,000. The first of its two setup missions involves acquiring thermal charges that can burn through the vault doors at the Fleeca Bank, and the second has players planting signal jammers at the bank.

The finale involves stealing cash from the bank vault and delivering it to the client. It is a simple yet fun mission, and it will interesting to see if such businesses and missions return in GTA 6.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think a business like the Auto Shop will return in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes