5 random characters from GTA 4 that players remember

Throughout Liberty City, GTA 4 players may encounter random characters; some of them are easier to remember than others.

GTA 4 is the first game in the series to have this feature. These random characters can be found in various locations throughout the map. Each of them has a schedule they abide by and if GTA 4 players run into them, they can help them out. They usually get a small reward.

There are 14 random characters in GTA 4. Naturally, some of them fall to the wayside. For example, nobody tends to remember Mel or Sara. However, there are a few random characters who stand out. Whether they are friends or enemies, it does lead to memorable events.

Five random characters in GTA 4 that players didn't forget

5) Brian Meech

When GTA 4 players first met Brian, he was a broken drug addict. He wasted his Ivy League education just so he could smoke a little crack. Players will have to drive him around a few times in Broker. Unlike the vast majority of random characters, however, Brian manages to clean himself up.

At some point, Brian entered a recovery program. In their final meeting, Brian apologized for his previous behavior as he is a changed man now. However, there is a loose thread he needs to tie up. Brian has to pay back his former dealers, and they are not too happy to see him again.

GTA 4 players must protect him from the dealers. Afterwards, Brian can be driven back home. He thanks Niko Bellic for everything he's done for him.

4) Clarence Little

GTA 4 players first ran into Clarence when they did some dirty work for Francis McReary. Clarence is one of three random characters who must be spared in a previous mission, otherwise, they are unavailable.

Niko decides to give Clarence a second chance at life. Unfortunately, he refuses to take it. When Niko meets him again at the East Holland projects, Clarence will pull out a gun. He was completely humiliated at having to beg for his life.

Predictably, the encounter will not last long. Niko can simply put him away with a few bullets. It's a stark reminder that not every spared character will mend their ways and Clarence was, after all, a criminal.

3) Ilyena Faustin

While Mikhail Faustin messed up his mind with drugs, he was a family man. Despite his strict methods, he wanted to look after his wife and daughter. After Niko is forced to kill him, they now have to fend for themselves. Unfortunately for Ilyena, her daughter Anna is a troublemaker.

GTA 4 players can find her at the boardwalk in Broker, right near the amusement park. She will beg Niko to track down Anna's boyfriend. Apparently, he is trying to turn her into an escort. There are three ways to deal with him.

Players can let him run away, but Anna will join him shortly after. If the players kill him, Niko will be scolded by Ilyena. The best approach is to beat him up so he learns his lesson. Suffice to say, Ilyena would greatly appreciate it.

2) Gracie Ancelotti

Most GTA 4 players can't stand Gracie, and Niko seems to be in agreement with them. She is a loud mouth whose voice is grating on the ears. When he kidnaps her to retrieve some diamonds, he knocks her out after she puts up a fight.

Eventually, Gracie is rescued and taken back to her place in Acter. She is now heavily guarded by five men. GTA 4 players may encounter her again, however, they better prepare for a gunfight. Shaken up by the ordeal, Gracie will recognize Niko in public and send her guards after him.

GTA 4 players will have to eliminate them on balconies and alleyways. After that, Gracie will not be seen again for the remainder of the game.

1) Eddie Low

Eddie Low is one of the most disturbing characters in the GTA series. He was a deranged serial killer who terrorized Liberty City. Eddie has been doing it for so long, he can tell apart someone's accent through their screams.

GTA 4 players can run into him in a chance encounter at Alderney. Eddie only shows up between 10.00 pm - 4.00 am. The weather will always be foggy around this time. Niko finds him strange, but agrees to give him a ride. However, he can only put up with his social awkwardness for so long.

By the time they meet again, Niko wants nothing more to do with Eddie. Enraged, the serial killer goes on a rant about his murder sprees. Eddie ends up pulling a knife on Niko. However, he doesn't realize who he is messing with as GTA 4 players can dispatch him easily.

