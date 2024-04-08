5 most realistic features that should come back in GTA 6

There are a lot of expectations from the long-awaited next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto series - GTA 6. The game will be coming out on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025, marking the longest gap between two successive installments in the franchise. While there is excitement regarding everything new that will be offered in the sequel, there are a few things that should return from previous titles.

Among them are some realistic features that show how much Rockstar Games cares about little details. In this article, we will be taking a look at five of the most realistic features that should come back in GTA 6.

Note: This list is purely speculative.

Dynamic body weight system and 4 other most realistic features that should come back in GTA 6

1) Picking up objects

One of the things that made GTA 4's gameplay just a little more fun (and realistic) was the ability to pick up objects like bricks and cups. Players can then throw them at pedestrians to mess with them when not busy with story missions.

While Rockstar Games didn't carry it over to GTA 5 for some reason, it should be added in the upcoming title. Needless to say, that remains to be seen, as not much has been revealed about the sequel's gameplay. However, fans may see a glimpse of it in GTA 6's second trailer.

2) Pedestrians photographing player's cars

NPC photographing a player's car (Image via YouTube/ohDovah)

Rockstar Games put in little details in its titles that some might not notice, but they contribute towards adding a lot of realism nonetheless. A great example of this is how the citizens of Los Santos and Blaine County react to players' cars in GTA 5, especially the ones that are expensive, such as Sports or Super Cars.

Some will compliment your ride and others will click a picture with their phone. This is a nice little detail that sparks life in pedestrians and should come back in GTA 6.

3) Dynamic body weight system

CJ's varying physique (Image via YouTube/Real KeV3n)

GTA San Andreas features a dynamic body weight system that depends on how much food Carl "CJ" Johnson eats and how often he hits the gym.

The character becomes overweight upon eating too much fast food, and it not only affects his appearance but also his performance to some degree. Similarly, going to the gym helps in developing a muscular physique.

This is possibly one of the most realistic features in the GTA series but, sadly, hasn't returned since this game. Many fans want to see gyms return in GTA 6, but that remains to be seen.

4) Cops arrest violent pedestrians

If the cops see you getting attacked by a pedestrian in GTA 4, they will take action against it. An example of this can be seen in the video above, wherein Liberty City residents gets arrested for punching the protagonist in front of the police.

Along with this, Rockstar should also have the Good Citizen Bonus from GTA Vice City return in the next game. For those unaware, it was a monetary bonus rewarded to players for helping the police. The GTA 6 leaks did hint towards more realistic police behavior, but that is yet to be showcased officially.

5) Pedestrians reacting to the weather

GTA 5's pedestrians do exhibit realistic behavior to some degree, such as the example mentioned on this list, but the ones in its predecessor are superior in many ways. For instance, rain has no effect on NPCs in the former, whereas GTA 4's NPCs will run for cover or pull out umbrellas.

Again, this feature isn't something that deeply impacts gameplay, but adds life to pedestrians that are essentially just some lines of code. This mechanic could do the same in GTA 6 if it comes back.

