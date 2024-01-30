5 reasons to own Annis Euros in GTA Online (post-The Chop Shop update)

GTA Online has a plethora of vehicles, and each update brings something new to the table. Annis Euros is one such vehicle that has spent quite some time in the game and received a significant upgrade with the Chop Shop update. While veteran players already know and own this car, newbies often get confused when picking out a new car in the game.

While Annis Euros has a lot to offer, it might not come off as the most exciting car in GTA Online, but it does offer quite a few things to keep players entertained. So, this article will give five reasons why you should purchase the Annis Euros in GTA Online post-Chop-Shop update.

Five reasons why you should own the Annis Euros in GTA Online

1) It's a Tuner's car

GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update introduced the Tuner upgrades for specific cars in the game, and Annis Euros is one of them. This great upgrade allows you to modify your vehicle and change a couple of things so it can slide and drift better.

Equipping the Lowerd Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires allows the car to perform better at turns as it drifts well than without these upgrades. This is one of the reasons why players can purchase this car in the game. While the drift tuning improves things, this upgrade is excellent if you want to keep other modifications active.

2) It's design

While there are tons of cars with exaggerated designs in GTA Online, Annis Euros, on the other hand, has a relatively simple and sleek design. The developer has taken inspiration from the real-life Nissan 350Z and Nissan 370Z to craft this vehicle, allowing it to look good while not being bland.

The front of the car is long and has a slightly slanted hood. The back is comparatively small, giving the car a rather compact look. However, this works in its favor as Annis Euros is 1,466 Kg in weight. So, anyone looking for a simple and elegant design should go for this car in GTA Online.

3) Performance

When it comes to performance, Annis Euros will surprise most players. While it is not the best car in GTA Online, it still offers decent performance that is more than enough for taking this car along during missions or races. When it comes to top speed, Annis Euros can reach 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h) after getting a full upgrade, which is quite decent.

Its single-cam V6 engine coupled with a 7-speed gearbox allows it to take most corners easily. However, it is advised to reduce some speed because the car will oversteer if players try turning too hard. While it only has a rating of 81.00 in acceleration, its overall stability makes up for this disadvantage.

4) Drift Tuning

The Chop Shop update in GTA Online introduced several new things like the Drift Races and the Salvage Yard. It also brought a new customization option for certain vehicles, allowing them to drift better and tackle corners gracefully. Well, Annis Euros is one of the cars that is compatible with this upgrade in the game.

So, anyone who likes to drift around the bends in the game should purchase the Annis Euros as it is already capable of sliding around the corners beautifully, and the Drift Tuning makes things smoother. However, you should remember that adding this upgrade will disable any other performance upgrade you might have added to the car.

5) Tons of the customization options

Customization options are another reason players should purchase the Annis Euros in GTA Online. The variety of options makes it one of the most customizable cars in online multiplayer, which is great because it allows players to change all sorts of things according to their tastes.

Since the car costs $1,800,000, players would want it to offer a decent amount of customization, and Annis Euros does not disappoint in this matter. They can change anything from paint jobs to liveries and exhausts, making it fun to tinker around with the car until you find the best look.

