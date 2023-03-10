5 reasons to buy Annis Hellion in GTA Online

For GTA Online players, selecting an off-road vehicle isn't an easy task. It takes a lot of research and analysis to make a prudent choice.

That said, the Annis Hellion is one of the best off-road vehicles in the game. It is an off-road truck released in The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC update and boasts numerous amazing features.

This article should help players learn more about the Hellion before driving it in style.

Off-road mastery and four other reasons to buy Annis Hellion in GTA Online

1) Affordability

One of the most important factors before making any purchase is affordability. The Hellion can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $835,000.

Analyzing other off-road vehicles in the game, the price range varies between $20,000 for the BF Dune Buggy to $1,268,000 for the Nagasaki Outlaw. This puts the Hellion in the upper half of the spectrum.

Considering there are multiple sources of income in GTA Online, players can easily save up for the vehicle. Given its promising performance, off-road capabilities, and positive reviews, it's definitely a good investment.

2) Rugged and robust design

The design of the Annis Hellion is based on the real-life Nissan Patrol Safari Y60. The off-road truck's structure displays bulky front and rear bumpers inspired by the Jeep Cherokee, adding more to its momentum.

It showcases a rectangular box-like body with a sturdy chassis arrangement and optional bull bar upgrades with powerful lights that go in front.

3) Plethora of customization options

The Hellion is a highly customizable off-road vehicle with a stunning design and performance upgrades like bull bars, liveries, turbochargers, window plates, roll cages, step skirts, grilles, and bulky bumpers.

One of the liveries titled "Globe Ranger" is likely based on the Jeep Wrangler ranger jeep from the 1993 classic Jurassic Park. Players can create an entire Jurassic Era experience by applying it to their Hellion.

Once fully upgraded, the Annis Hellion becomes an unstoppable machine and is quite helpful in heists and raids, as the Zancudo Raid displayed in the video above.

The vehicle can be modified in custom garages like Los Santos Customs spread around the San Andreas map. It can also be modified in a Vehicle Workshop found inside one of the properties owned by the GTA Online players.

4) Amazing handling

What primarily distinguishes the Hellion from other off-road vehicles is its unusually good handling on off-road and tarmac tracks.

Its powerful traction and ability to tackle highly inclined roads can be attributed to its powerful straight-6 engine and thick hard-treaded tires. The former can be upgraded to a V8 and turbocharged via customization in GTA Online.

For a rugged vehicle, it is durable and compact.

5) Off-road mastery

One of the most notable features of the vehicle is its endurance and ability on off-road paths and roads.

Since the Hellion has a powerful engine and large tires that provide high traction, which can be enhanced by adding a Window Plates modification, it can easily handle the roughest terrains.

The revolutionary suspension gives the vehicle more ground clearance and can adjust quickly to rough geographies. As seen in the video above, the Hellion can even drive through sub-water terrain and come out undamaged.

These five reasons prove that the Annis Hellion is not just an amazing off-road truck, but an investment that provides a great driving experience in GTA Online.

Poll : What did you like the most about the Annis Hellion? Extraordinary handling Exception off-road abilities 0 votes