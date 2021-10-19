5 reasons why CJ from GTA San Andreas is still a popular character

CJ is not only a popular character from GTA San Andreas but also the entire series as a whole.

GTA San Andreas is undoubtedly the most recognizable game from the 3D Universe. It's considered the best game from that particular era. Whether it's the 3D or HD Universe, CJ is still one of the most popular characters, and he is regularly quoted even to this day.

Several factors are in effect here. GTA San Andreas is often considered the highest standard in the series. It definitely plays a role in why CJ is so popular. Whether it's the writing or the exciting missions, players have every reason to like CJ. He personifies the GTA experience.

Top 5 reasons why CJ from GTA San Andreas is still popular

There are certain traits to Carl Johnson that make him such a beloved character in the GTA community. Here are five of them:

5) CJ fights for more than just himself

CJ is a family man, first and foremost. This marks a major departure from previous characters in the series. CJ isn't just fighting for himself. He is also fighting for his friends and family.

Being a member of the Grove Street Families is no easy task. CJ has to prove himself every step of the way. Even when the gang is nearly wiped out, CJ never gives in. He always gets back up.

4) He represents a popular game

Protagonists always serve as the face of their respective games. CJ is synonymous with GTA San Andreas.

Anytime someone thinks about CJ, they also look back to their experiences in the game. Obviously, every gameplay moment involves CJ in some capacity. GTA San Andreas is unlike other titles within the 3D Universe. It's a highly ambitious game with awesome features. CJ is always right there with the player.

3) CJ provides endless meme content

GTA San Andreas is a goldmine for internet memes. There are too many to list at once. However, most of them involve CJ. A recognizable one is right at the beginning. He says the following immortal lines:

"Ah, ****, here we go again."

This quote is applicable in many different situations and allows players to use it in most contexts. GTA San Andreas memes are what keep this game alive for the younger generations. That's not even getting to fat CJ or his interactions with Big Smoke and Ryder.

2) He is capable of awesome feats

CJ is like most GTA protagonists. He is capable of feats that normal humans can only dream of. In that regard, CJ puts other protagonists to shame. The most famous example is when he stole a jetpack from the United States military.

Throughout GTA San Andreas, CJ can perform ridiculous tasks. He can fly out of planes onto another plane. CJ can wipe out entire gangs from the map. Most importantly, he can drive any vehicle regardless of their difficulty.

1) CJ has great comedic timing and chemistry

GTA San Andreas is considered one of the funniest games in the series. Most of it has to do with CJ's interactions. He plays off every single character in the game. Whether it's friends or foes, CJ usually steals the show with them.

One of his best interactions involved his former best friend, Ryder. It's funny watching them throw insults at each other. CJ always plays the straight man to the crazy antics of others.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

