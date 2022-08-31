5 reasons why fans love GTA 4 more than GTA 5

Some will always prefer one popular game over another. Hence, it should come as no surprise that some players like GTA 4 more than GTA 5. There are several valid reasons as to why a person might prefer one game over the other, and this article will cover some of those points.

These aren't necessarily the only reasons why players might like one title over another. Similarly, it doesn't mean that GTA 5 is objectively worse than GTA 4. Both games excel in certain categories, but this article will only focus on one side of the discussion.

Why fans prefer GTA 4 over GTA 5

5) Storyline

Everybody has heard the saying "quality over quantity" at least once in their lives. This phrase is especially relevant for this type of discussion. A single coherent storyline is going to be more memorable and engaging than several mediocre ones.

In GTA 4, players see Niko living an empty life full of revenge mixed in with some gritty aspects of the American Dream. It's arguably the best storytelling done in a Grand Theft Auto game, which is more than one could say about GTA 5's plot.

Trevor, Michael, and Franklin are all enjoyable protagonists, but their overall storyline is otherwise unremarkable.

4) Characters

Elizabeta Torres is a strong female character, something lacking in most games in the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

The cast of characters in both games is notably different in terms of how they're presented to the player. Similar to the previous point, GTA 4's characters are much more realistic and don't feel like a parody. In that sense, they're much more interesting to see.

In complete contrast is GTA 5, where some characters feel extremely shallow to the point of being way too on the nose for satire. Hence, it is easy to see why some would feel that the game's writing isn't on par with Rockstar's other titles.

3) Physics

As beloved as GTA 5's physics are, it's worth noting that they're a downgraded version of GTA 4's physics. Almost everything was toned down a notch, resulting in something that felt a little less realistic at times (and less comical when it comes to ragdolling). It's not a huge deal by itself, but some gamers prefer as much realism as possible.

Hence, it's a valid reason for some to enjoy one game over the other. The most notable example can be seen in driving cars between the two games. GTA 4's driving feels far more realistic, allowing players to immerse themselves more easily into the game.

2) Game world

GTA 5's in-game world is the largest in the Grand Theft Auto series. However, a great deal of this world doesn't have anything interesting happening, most notably in the northern countryside. GTA 4's world is much smaller, but everything is more compact.

Not to mention, Liberty City has far more interiors to visit. Exploration feels more immersive in the game, further adding to the idea that GTA 4 is more realistic than its sequel. On a minor note, the addition of miscellaneous items that one can pick up off the ground is also missing in GTA 5.

1) Overexposure to GTA 5

Some gamers are bored of seeing the same game all the time (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some hate GTA 5 simply because it's the most recent single-player game in the franchise and has gone on to receive an abundance of ports throughout the years. GTA Online is the multiplayer version of this game and remains a hot topic in the Grand Theft Auto community when it comes to its quality.

There will always be those who hate something simply because it's popular. It's not as justified of a reason as some of the previous ones, but it's easy to find online, especially in any thread involving GTA 6.

Keep in mind that Grand Theft Auto 5 has been getting a ton of attention for nearly a decade. GTA 4 was the main Grand Theft Auto game for half as long by comparison.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

