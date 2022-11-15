5 reasons why GTA 3 is the definitive GTA experience

Despite all its faults, GTA 3 is still a landmark title for open-world crime games. Back in the early 2000s, many companies still had difficulties transitioning 2D games into 3D.

Rockstar Games took a major risk with the GTA series. Over 20 years later, it's clear that it paid off handsomely. GTA 3 is the starting point for what has become a billion-dollar franchise.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

In terms of open-world games, here's why GTA 3 got the original formula right

5) The gritty atmosphere is unlike any other

Death and darkness await the unfortunate residents of Liberty City. GTA 3 is a gloomy experience where the visual and sound design really stands out.

The foggy atmosphere will start creeping in at certain moments. Random sounds echo across the streets and subways. Pedestrians will yell obscenities at the player if they get too close. There always seems to be a blue-gray filter, even when the sun barely peaks through the heavy clouds.

Liberty City is not a friendly place to be. Regardless, it's a living breathing location with a unique identity. GTA 3 is like a noir film in polygonal form.

4) Rampages have never been easier

Whether it's using a flamethrower on cartel members or blowing up vehicles with a tank, players have so many ways to spread death and destruction. The game satiates their bloodlust with a wide variety of weapons. Players can even partake in brutal side missions if they want to cause more chaos.

At the end of the day, players can test out their combat skills and see how long they can survive in Liberty City.

3) Players have the freedom to explore

At the time of its original release, GTA 3 was praised for giving players the ability to do whatever they wanted. It redefined the sandbox genre with its mission structure. Players could skip entire strings and still advance the story.

Alternatively, players could also explore Portland and just mess around. Of course, they will need to further the plot if they want to unlock Staunton Island and Shoreside Vale. Even then, players still have ways of glitching into those areas, which can be a fun experience in and of itself.

2) It doesn't make any attempts at moral lessons

GTA 3 knows exactly what it's supposed to be. Most players want to blow everything up in a ball of flames. Unlike future games in the series, Rockstar doesn't bother lecturing players about political issues.

In a series where pedestrians can be run over without any care in the world, the gameplay is often at odds with the story. There is no way that Carl Johnson or Niko Bellic would do something like that for no reason.

Claude is a blank slate for GTA 3 players. Everything he does in the story makes sense with how players normally experience the game.

1) Gameplay over story

For many players, gameplay is what matters the most. They just want to dive straight into the action. With that in mind, the narrative isn't really that important with GTA 3, so players can skip the cutscenes and get started on the missions.

The game's main focus is gunplay and driving, nothing more and nothing less. Players don't have to pay attention to what's going on with the plot. Instead, they just need to give into their primal instincts. Skip the story and start blasting away everybody in sight.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes