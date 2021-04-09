5 reasons why GTA 5 could be a great game for mobile devices

GTA 5 would be a great game to have on mobile devices, for more reasons than just because it would be fun.

GTA 5 on mobile devices is trending, so this article will focus on some reasons why players would enjoy playing GTA 5 on their mobile devices. There are some ways to play the game, but a lot of it is often too confusing for some gamers or just outright doesn't work for their current predicament. Trying to find a working APK of a GTA 5 is also difficult for some players, so having an official way to play GTA 5 on mobile devices would be nice.

It should be noted that the reasons listed in this article focus more on the consumers' benefit for having GTA 5 on mobile devices as opposed to what Rockstar Games gets out of it.

Five reasons why GTA 5 could be a great game for mobile devices

#5 - More players can discover GTA 5

Image via Rockstar Games

Most gamers are well-aware of GTA 5. There is no way a passionate gamer wouldn't know a thing about GTA 5 unless they purposefully chose to ignore it. However, casual players are the most likely to barely know anything about the game. A lot of mobile players are kids, some of which are younger than GTA 5 itself.

This reason wouldn't be as relevant today as it would be in the future, but allowing new players to discover the game goes a long way in maintaining its iconic legacy. Most people these days have mobile devices capable of playing mobile games in the US and other parts of the world. There's bound to be some players who would be discovering GTA 5 and falling in love with the series for the first time.

#4 - Mobile games tend to be cheap

Image via Google Play

While it is true that some players have spent over six figures on a single mobile game in the past, the average cost of downloading a mobile game is either pretty cheap, or entirely free. Considering that GTA 5 is usually priced well above what is considered acceptable for a mobile game, it means that poorer players would have a good chance of getting the game legally.

GTA 5 on mobile devices would likely be far worse as an experience compared to playing it on PC, but it's still a valid way to play a game. When GTA 5 was free on the Epic Games Store, there was a huge rush of gamers trying to download it there. There is a massive demand for playing GTA 5 for free, so having it be an option for mobile devices is something one cannot ignore.

#3 - Low-end PC players can finally play GTA 5

Image via Alphr

Unfortunately, some people have never had the opportunity to play GTA 5 due to having a weak PC. Predictably, this means that these kinds of folk also tend to not have any new consoles. Whether it's for financial reasons or something else, these types of players have been unable to play GTA 5 ever since it came out in 2013.

While not all of these players have a functional smartphone, there is a certain subsection of them that would have a mobile device capable of running modern mobile games. This would allow them to finally experience the game whilst saving them a pretty penny or two.

#2 - Players can play GTA 5 on the go

Image via Telsec

Playing GTA 5 on the go is rather tricky. While it's possible for somebody to tug their laptop around with GTA 5 playing in the background, it's not a true "on the go" experience. Playing games on one's phone is so convenient that players shouldn't underestimate how likely they are to get a game like GTA 5 on it.

It could be as simple as playing GTA 5 on a bus ride, train, or carpool. Mobile devices are the most versatile in terms of what a player can use them for, and playing GTA 5 wherever a person pleases sounds amazing.

#1 - GTA Online on mobile devices

Image via Rockstar Games

Wherever GTA 5 goes, GTA Online is often around the corner. Some people wish to play GTA 5 solely for the possibility of playing GTA Online. It's not surprising either, as GTA Online is one of the most played games in the modern era. Its popularity isn't the only important aspect either.

The amount of money Rockstar Games made from Shark Cards alone is insane. Considering how easy it is to make money off mobile gamers (who are already used to spending thousands on a single game), having the ability to play GTA Online on a phone seems like a no-brainer.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.