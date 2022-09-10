5 reasons why GTA 6 should emphasize character customization

With Rockstar Games officially confirming that it will focus more on the development of GTA 6, fans are even more excited to learn what new features and concepts the forthcoming entry in this legendary franchise will bring.

Speculations, leaks, and rumors surrounding GTA 6 are never-ending, but nothing has been officially confirmed from Rockstar yet. So, for now, fans can give suggestions and hope for the best, including ideas to focus on character creation and customization.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Five reasons why GTA 6 should have in-depth character customization

5) Personalization

Whenever players get the option to customize the looks and appearance of their character, there will always be an element of personalization and creative control. So, for a game like GTA 6, having the utmost freedom to change every aspect of a character will be a great addition.

Moreover, some users enjoy the process of character personalization, and the more detailed options the title provides them, the better they feel about creating characters.

Hence, GTA 6 is the perfect candidate to experiment with in-depth character customization and what new elements Rockstar can introduce to this feature.

4) Deeper connection

Gamers have little choice but to bond with the main character once they have spent time building and personalizing their own characters. Every facet of the character's look is the result of their decision, so whatever happens to their character will undoubtedly affect them.

Furthermore, if GTA 6 allows players to modify their characters while progressing through the game, it will cement the relationship even more because they will spend their hard-earned items and resources to change their character appearances.

As a result, even if users don't care about the story, they will care about their character.

3) Immersion

Character customization options will be a step in the right direction, as it will be easier for gamers to personalize their characters and immerse themselves in the world of GTA 6 through them, rather than viewing everything through the eyes of an established character.

Furthermore, if Rockstar wants players to feel like they're in the game, allowing them to build their own character seems sensible. It will also help them feel like they're in a functional part of the title's environment, taking the immersion to the next level.

2) Role-playing opportunity

Character customization is a must if GTA 6 intends to incorporate more role-playing elements into its universe and gameplay.

Furthermore, RPGs are currently at their pinnacle, so incorporating any kind of role-playing features, such as character customization, will be critical if Grand Theft Auto 6 wishes to provide users with a title where gamer freedom is prioritized.

Additionally, customized characters aid in immersion during role-playing since players will feel like they are making all of the decisions in the game. Therefore, having a character that matches their feelings is critical in RPGs.

1) Self-insertion

One of the main reasons users are drawn to Grand Theft Auto games is because they provide them with an immersive experience and an exciting story in which they can play an important role. As a result, when playing any game in this series, there is a significant amount of self-insertion.

This will most likely happen to Grand Theft Auto 6 as well, so character customization will aid in the process of self-insertion by allowing gamers to imitate what they believe their ideal version would be like in the game. By doing this, Grand Theft Auto 6 will give a much more intimate experience they will find addictive and memorable to play.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer