5 reasons why GTA 6 fans should look forward to 171

While fans continue to wait for new information regarding GTA 6, they should also consider keeping an eye out for alternatives in the meantime. For those who are unaware, 171 is an upcoming open-world game that features many of the core elements from the Grand Theft Auto series. The main setting is heavily inspired by Brazil.

If the rumors are true and GTA 6 is indeed set in Vice City, that makes it two games with a South American influence. 171 is still in the pre-alpha stage, but it's also "coming soon," according to the official Steam page for the title. It might be released before GTA 6, which means players should keep an eye out for the game. Consider it a delicious appetizer before the main course meal.

Here's why GTA 6 fans should consider the upcoming 171 game

5) Players can access various interiors

171 players will be offered the ability to go inside another person's home. Of course, this will draw attention, but it will also allow for more exploration in the open world.

Imagine if a criminal is running from the police and they need a place to hide. In such a situation, the aforementioned feature can come in handy as it increases possibilities, resulting in a more exciting pursuit. GTA 6 could have a similar mechanic, but the game won't be out for a few years. 171 players will get a head start in that regard.

4) Gang warfare is a prominent feature

It's unknown how GTA 6 will approach gang warfare. However, based on the early access trailer, 171 players will need to be very careful in enemy territory since people in these areas don't follow the same rules as the rest of the country. Law enforcement is very limited in these regions. It'll be interesting to see how gang warfare plays out in the final product.

3) South American players will feel right at home

The GTA series has always been very popular in places like Brazil. Streamers like PaulinhoLOKObr have topped the Twitch charts before. There is definitely a huge craving for a Grand Theft Auto-style game set in South America.

In this regard, 171 takes great care to emulate the look and feel of Brazilian culture, right down to the food stands and architecture. On a related note, "171" is apparently the Brazilian penal code for embezzlement. GTA 6 fans might enjoy this little detail since it resembles Rockstar Games' attention to seemingly insignificant things.

2) It's good to have alternatives

Rockstar Games may be the undisputed king of crime-based open-world games, but it shouldn't hold the concept hostage. Derogatory terms like "GTA clone" imply that competitors shouldn't even try. With that said, other companies should be able to provide their own fresh take on the genre.

For the past several years, players have been waiting for GTA 6. In the meantime, there is a growing hunger for these specific types of games. 171 could be exactly what gamers are looking for.

1) Players can follow rules instead of breaking them

The criminal underworld is all well and good, but some players want to earn their money the hard way. 171 gives them a choice between keeping it on the down low or being out in the open. If players choose the latter, they can make ends meet through legitimate jobs, such as delivering gas tanks.

At the end of the day, gamers should make decisions for themselves if they want the most interactive experience. It remains to be seen if GTA 6 will do the same in the near future.

