New GTA clone set in Brazil arriving on Steam next month

A recent trailer for a Grand Theft Auto (GTA)-inspired indie game called 171 has gained major traction on YouTube. The game incorporates many concepts and elements that GTA fans will recognize. However, it also boasts numerous original advancements.

From the trailer, players can see that the game is set in Brazil and the developers were able to produce a pretty impressive open-world third-person shooter game with limited resources that are on par with many current AAA games.

Popular GTA Online YouTube TheProfessional has also made a video talking about the game. He gave a glowing review of the trailer and encouraged fans to support the game's development as it is still in its alpha mode. This article looks to provide further information on the topic.

The game has a high possibility of becoming a worthy competitor to GTA titles

The idea that 171 has the capability to become a worthy competitor to GTA was also supported by TheProfessional, as readers can see from the aforementioned video.

In his video, TheProfessional reacts to the official trailer for 171 and talks about some of the game's mechanics and features that were revealed in its official trailer.

One of the key elements of the game showcased in the trailer is the intricate dialog system that players can use to approach each conversation differently with NPCs.

Furthermore, there were some impressive driveby sequences and also a scene where the playable character blows up a chopper flying in the air.

The game's world is also filled with a variety of NPCs with whom players can engage and a detailed criminal gang mechanic that enables players to take part in gang warfare.

The police system is also pretty dynamic as higher forms of authority will be placed on players depending upon the damage they have created from their criminal activities. Players can also attack cops if they want to keep creating havoc in the city, or surrender if they feel like giving up.

Players can earn money in-game by robbing NPCs and engaging in a variety of other illegal businesses, although the game also includes a number of legitimate ways to generate money, such as by selling gas to people.

There is also an in-game arms dealer who provides players with a variety of weapons. TheProfessional was critical of the gunfighting shown in the trailer but his overall review was positive.

He said that games like 171 are important to have as a competitor to the Grand Theft Auto franchise as it is expected to put more pressure on Rockstar Games to improve upon their games.

Additionally, one of the comments on his video also revealed that the 171 title refers to the embezzlement felon in the Brazilian penal code, which feels like a nod to Grand Theft Auto games, which is also a title for a felony.

