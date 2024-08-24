5 reasons why GTA 6 should have more horror-themed game modes

One thing that Grand Theft Auto Online is sorely missing is more horror-themed game modes, and GTA 6 must remedy this imbalance. Rockstar has always had a penchant for horror, as seen with the Manhunt series and Red Dead Redemption's award-winning Undead Nightmare DLC. As such, the next game would be a perfect fit for new Adversary Modes that you'd want to play on Halloween.

The existing game modes are already quite overused at this point, and this will only help attract a large and diverse playerbase. With that in mind, we've put forward five different reasons that support the notion of more horror-themed online game modes in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Why GTA 6 needs horror-themed game modes

1) More things to do during Halloween

Horror-themed game modes in GTA 6 would be perfect for playing around Halloween. Some existing game modes in Grand Theft Auto Online are somewhat horror-themed, like Slasher and Lost Vs Damned, but these aren't enough. The new multiplayer mode in Grand Theft Auto 6 needs to freshen it up with all new ways to play the game.

As such, horror-themed game modes would be one way to add variety. Some of these could be revealed during the upcoming Halloween 2024 event itself.

2) Overlooked aspect of the game

The next game needs more horror-themed game modes (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned previously, Grand Theft Auto Online already has some horror-themed game modes, but Rockstar isn't utilizing its full potential when it comes to this. The sandbox nature of Grand Theft Auto, coupled with the highly detailed open-world maps that Rockstar usually makes would give it the perfect opportunity for unique game modes.

Red Dead Redemption 2, for instance, has several areas of the map that are genuinely creepy, and there are some horror-themed Easter eggs as well. GTA 6 should take full advantage of the Leonida setting to include new horror elements and multiplayer game modes that take advantage of these elements.

3) Adversary Modes are saturated

There are plenty of Adversary Modes in Grand Theft Auto Online and some of these are genuinely entertaining. However, it's hard to find anyone playing these anymore. A big reason could be that the game is over a decade old at this point, and most players are tired of seeing the same old game modes.

It should be noted that even the new Assault on ATT-16 game mode hasn't been getting enough players. However, this shouldn't be too surprising, as this new Adversary Mode is just an updated version of Assault on Cayo Perico. So, GTA 6 needs more variety, and horror-themed game modes might just be it.

4) Can attract horror fans

Horror game modes will attract a large number of players (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 could satisfy your cravings for horror games if it incorporates more horror-themed game modes. For instance, there could be Adversary Modes that take inspiration from Dead by Daylight and even Phasmophobia. Rockstar could even take advantage of the popularity of social deduction games like Among Us with its own unique take on it.

This will naturally attract more players to Grand Theft Auto 6's online mode, as the horror game fanbase will start flocking to it.

5) Can take advantage of GTA myths

The Grand Theft Auto series has a rich history of myths, and of course, most of these are creepy. From Bigfoot to UFOs and even hidden serial killers lurking in the woods, fans have made up all sorts of mysteries that weren't even real in the first place. However, this just goes on to show the potential for horror-themed elements in the game.

The vast open-world map of GTA 6 can hide tons of secrets, and it's perfect for more horror-themed gameplay.

