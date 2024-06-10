GTA 6 map size: Rumors and speculations

The GTA 6 map has become kind of an open secret. On one hand, Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal the map, but, on the other, fans and data miners are continuously working on a mapping project to determine the new open world. It is worth noting that the latter is based on the notorious September 2022 leaks and visuals from the first official trailer.

Still, fans continue to discuss the GTA 6 map size as it is expected to be one of the most immersive open worlds from Rockstar Games. This article briefly discusses some rumors and speculations related to the GTA 6 map size so far.

The GTA 6 map is expected to outgrow all other Rockstar Games’ maps so far

Ever since the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks of September 2022, a group of individuals led by DuPz0r has been working on the GTA 6 mapping project. They put the leaked data into the Rockstar Advance Game Engine (RAGE) and composed an outline of the upcoming game’s open world.

At that stage, the map data was only partially available. However, this made the community realize that Rockstar Games has been building a much bigger map that could be twice the size of the State of San Andreas (the map of Grand Theft Auto 5).

The above embed shows Algonquin Island (left) from GTA 4, Los Santos (background) from GTA 5, and South Beach (right), which is believed to be a small part of the GTA 6 map. This should give you an idea that if a small portion of the map is almost the same size as the current map, then the complete area could be much bigger than imagined.

At the initial stage, the mapping project could not figure out the northern part of the open world. It remained as a straight line for months until the discovery of the map outline in the first trailer.

The GTA 6 map outline discovery helped the mapping project figure out the top portion of the open world, which extends to the left. After that, the mapping project team repositioned their discovered places and formed the State of Leonida which is expected to include lakes, hills, forests, multiple cities, and many other interesting locations.

While a significant portion of the map is yet to be discovered, here are some locations that have been found so far:

Vice City

Homestead

Gator Keys

Port Gellhorn

Lake Leonida

Yorktown

Bohemia

Redhill, etc.

However, as is customary, these are unverified data and are completely based on leaks and speculations. Fans are advised to wait till the GTA 6 release date to know the official map.

