When to expect official GTA 6 pictures now that we are in June 2024?

The official GTA 6 pictures are currently one of the most-awaited things in the Grand Theft Auto community. While Rockstar Games released the first official trailer and a few artworks in December 2023, the playerbase wants some in-game screenshots to know the world of Grand Theft Auto 6 even better. There were many speculated dates in the past months for Rockstar to release new images. However, the studio did not release anything.

As of June 2024, the most important thing on Rockstar’s agenda is the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. However, fans still have hopes that new GTA 6 pictures will arrive soon after the update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Speculating on when Rockstar Games may release official GTA 6 pictures

As of June 9, 2024, Rockstar Games has yet to announce or release any new updates on Grand Theft Auto 6. However, there is a slight chance that the official GTA 6 pictures may arrive in July-August 2024. Keep in mind that this is purely a conjecture based on the studio’s previous practices before the release of Grand Theft Auto 5.

The first two official screenshots for the 2013 title were released on July 12, 2012, eight months after the first Grand Theft Auto 5 trailer release. Considering the same pattern, a new update on the upcoming game should arrive between July and August this year.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, is expected to organize its next Earnings Call Meeting in August 2024. As a result, the Grand Theft Auto playerbase is expecting new GTA 6 pictures before the event.

Since the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online Summer 2024 DLC is rumored to be released on June 25, 2024, Rockstar Games may partially shift its focus towards the multiplayer game, and not release any Grand Theft Auto 6-related news for a week or two before and after the DLC.

However, once the GTA Online Summer 2024 DLC is out, and the hype settles down, we can expect to see GTA 6 updates before the August 2024 Earning Call Meeting.

There is no doubt that Rockstar Games will use a flawless marketing technique to promote its upcoming game. Once we get to see the first official GTA 6 pictures, we can expect to see more of them with reduced regular intervals.

Similar to the Grand Theft Auto 5 pre-release period, we can expect to see back-to-back images before the GTA 6 trailer 2 arrives.

