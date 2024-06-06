5 reasons to get excited for GTA Online Summer Update 2024

The GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is on the horizon as Rockstar Games officially announced it to be coming in late June. The studio released a Newswire explaining various details and a few changes that would be a part of the upcoming major update. It is also worth noting that Rockstar kept some more details to be announced in a later period.

This article lists five reasons why you should be excited about the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

5 noteworthy things that make the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 exciting

1) New vehicle incoming

The front profile of the new Överflöd Pipistrello (Image via Rockstar Games)

On May 2, 2024, Rockstar Games teased a new Grand Theft Auto Online car named Överflöd Pipistrello, which is scheduled to arrive with the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. It teased the vehicle again with the latest Newswire and also announced some new benefits.

According to Rockstar, players who have a GTA+ subscription will get the car a week before the official release of the update. This is certainly an exciting thing for the paid subscribers as they’ll also get the supercar for free.

2) New missions

The upcoming GTA Online Summer Update will also bring some new missions to the multiplayer game. According to Rockstar, Maude Eccles will make her online debut with the update and offer players some new bounty-hunting jobs.

Vincent Effenburger, who was the main highlight of The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, will also offer some new bail enforcement missions. These two are the only major job updates announced till now. However, there is a chance that more low-scale jobs or collectible missions will be added in the future.

3) Old jobs are getting payout boosts

Some of the old and best money-making jobs in Grand Theft Auto Online are also getting payout boosts in the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. The jobs mentioned in the official Newswire are as follows:

Taxi Work

Open Wheel Races

Operation Paper Trail

Rockstar Games also stated that the payouts of more jobs would be increased in the future. Some of the aforementioned jobs currently offer decent payouts, that are great for new players in the game. However, the community is excited to see the increased payout rates after the DLC release.

4) New quality-of-life changes

A teaser image from the upcoming summer DLC in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Summer Update 2024 will also bring some QoL changes. Rockstar Games put extra emphasis on the Creator Tool that will help players design their own Drift and Drag races in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online.

Additionally, the timer for some of the Sell Missions will be increased as part of the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. According to Rockstar, this will help solo players to efficiently complete Biker and Gunrunning missions. The game will also replenish your snacks for most missions after the upcoming DLC update.

Last but not least, the Sparrow and RM-10 Bombushka will also get some defensive upgrades.

5) It is a scaled-down version of the Cops n Crooks DLC

The official status of the GTA Online Cops n Crooks DLC is still unknown. However, the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 seems like a scaled-down version of the former gameplay.

Rockstar Games released many cop-related things with The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. Many of the cop items in the game to date were discovered to be derived from the unreleased Cops n Crooks DLC. The upcoming DLC will also bring some cop-themed gameplay. Therefore, it is not wrong to consider the upcoming update to be a new version of the Cops n Crooks DLC.

