5 most fun-to-drive cars in GTA Online (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

GTA Online currently has over 500 vehicles, and most of them are cars. Rockstar Games keeps adding new vehicles to the title with each major update, and the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid also introduced a few. However, not all cars are suitable for everyone. The developer designs each one with unique specifications so that it stands out from the crowd.

This article lists five of the most fun-to-drive cars in GTA Online that you must try after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 most fun-to-drive cars that every GTA Online player must try

1) Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor

A promotional image of the Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor, added with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, is one of the newest cars in GTA Online. As the name implies, it is a police patrol car that also appears in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. The most fun part about driving this vehicle is that you can scare the NPC drivers with the siren.

Trending

The NPC drivers in the State of San Andreas react to the siren of emergency vehicles and move aside or stop in their places. You can use it to clear your road or just to fool around with the drivers.

2) Canis Terminus

If you are into off-roading, the Canis Terminus is one of the best cars to drive in GTA Online. It is inspired by the real-life Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (JL) and has almost the same aesthetics.

The Terminus is a balanced car in all aspects. You can enjoy its driving on paved roads, and it offers great grip on uneven terrains. Rockstar Games also offers it with Imani Tech features. You can confidently use the vehicle as your daily car in GTA Online.

3) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio was one of the first cars from the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC, and it quickly became popular within the community. It is a fun-to-drive car that has great top speeds. However, its handling is something that impresses drivers the most.

The aerodynamic body, combined with the downforce, keeps the Grotti Turismo Omaggio stable on the roads. Even if you are an amateur driver, you can easily drive the car on the streets of Los Santos. The vehicle has great looks and also supports Imani Tech features.

4) Fathom FR36

The Fathom FR36 may look like a common NPC vehicle, but it is a sleeper car. Rockstar Games released it with the new Drift Tuning Modification, which makes it one of the best drift cars in GTA Online.

If you are into professional drifting, then you must drive a fully upgraded Fathom FR36. It has some of the best after-market customizations that can completely change its looks. However, if you are a regular driver, you may not want to install the Drift Tuning Modification, as it makes the car turn and spin more with a slight steer.

5) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

A customized Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (Image via GTABase/Alessandro)

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT was released with the Grand Theft Auto Online Summer 2023 update. Since then, it has remained the fastest car in GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

You can customize the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT with Hao’s Special Works upgrades that increase its top speed to 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h. The vehicle is very popular among speed enthusiasts and is also a great free-roam car.

More articles to read on Grand Theft Auto Online:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback