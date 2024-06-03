5 DLC ideas for GTA Online Summer Update 2024

The GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is highly anticipated, and the player base is looking forward to what Rockstar Games has in store. The studio hasn’t announced the name or release date of the upcoming update yet. However, fans continue to speculate on it based on the teasers provided with the latest GTA Plus Newswire.

This article lists five DLC ideas that Rockstar Games could introduce in the GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 themes that Rockstar Games could use in the GTA Online Summer Update 2024

1) Michael DLC

A Michael DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online is something that the community has been holding out hope for, and Rockstar Games could feature this in the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. The other two protagonists from Story Mode have already debuted in the multiplayer version.

The existence of Michael has been teased in Grand Theft Auto Online on multiple occasions. Therefore, Rockstar Games should consider adding the beloved Michael De Santa in the GTA Online Summer Update 2024. Fans associate Michael with the Showbiz industry, so a movie-themed DLC featuring the popular Story Mode protagonist would be a great idea.

2) Cops n Crooks

While it is widely believed that Rockstar Games completely abandoned the Cops n Crooks GTA Online DLC, many assets from it are occasionally added to the multiplayer game. For instance, the recently released Cluckin Bell Raid update added many cop-themed elements to the game.

Rockstar Games could introduce a refined version of the Cops n Crooks DLC in the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024. Since most of the elements are already in the game, the developer should remove the portions that could create controversy, and instead release the fun parts of the previously planned gameplay.

3) Race-themed DLC

A screenshot of the upcoming Överflöd Pipistrello supercar in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

While there are plenty of things that should not be expected from the GTA Online Summer Update 2024, a race-themed DLC is certainly not on the list. Rockstar Games has recently added many race-themed features such as Drift Tuning Modifications, Drift Races, Drag Races, etc. that change the racing scenario.

They could introduce a new race-themed DLC utilizing all the current features while also adding new ones. A race-themed DLC for a game with several cars will not come as a surprise. Moreover, Rockstar has already teased a new supercar for the GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

4) Maze Bank Heist

A screenshot of the Maze Bank Tower (Image via GTA Wiki)

Both Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online have some of the best bank heists. However, the Maze Bank has remained untouched for over a decade. Therefore, the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 could introduce a heist in the Maze Bank.

Maze Bank is one of the most profitable banks, considering it handles the finances of both Story Mode and Grand Theft Auto Online characters. Therefore, it would be great to loot the vaults of the bank this summer.

5) Military-themed DLC

The Grand Theft Auto Online characters have worked with various government and non-government organizations in the past. However, they have yet to join hands with the United States Armed Forces. Although you can buy a Hangar in the Fort Zancudo military base, it cannot be considered an official partnership.

The GTA Online Summer Update 2024 should introduce a military-themed DLC related to the Hangar business in Grand Theft Auto Online. The in-game military is known to have many secrets and is allegedly associated with illicit activities as well. Therefore, a military DLC could be a great idea for the upcoming big update.

