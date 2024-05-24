5 facts about Dewbauchee Champion in GTA Online that you must know

The Dewbauchee Champion is a prominent supercar in GTA Online that has many special qualities. Rockstar Games made it a feature-packed vehicle that could easily beat many newer cars in the multiplayer game. This automobile is an in-game version of the real-life Aston Martin Victor and offers great performance. It is also one of the fastest cars in many vehicle categories in-game.

This article lists five interesting facts about the Dewbauchee Champion in GTA 5 Online that every player must know.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion. The listing is not in any order.

5 interesting facts about the Dewbauchee Champion that GTA Online players must know in 2024

1) It is an Imani Tech vehicle

Screenshot of a Champion equipped with Imani Tech features in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

When the topic of the Dewbauchee Champion comes up, the first thing that springs to mind is that it is an Imani Tech car in GTA Online. That means you can equip it with a Missile Lock-On Jammer and extra Armor Plating. These two enhancements make the Champion one of the safest cars on the street.

It can easily withstand up to 12 homing missiles and four sticky bombs from other players, considering they manage to hit you while targeting manually. However, if the car is empty, the armor protection will drop by half.

2) Bulletproof from all sides

While the extra Armor Plating upgrade protects the vehicle from explosive weapons, the bulletproof windows on the Dewbauchee Champion prevent bullets from entering the interior. One of the best free-roam cars in GTA Online, it has bulletproof glass on the front, back, and sides.

However, you must not take this feature for granted and drive straight into an active warzone. Moreover, the protection can fail if you damage the glass panels of the Dewbauchee Champion by crashing or doing other damage. Nonetheless, the bulletproof glass comes in handy in many situations.

3) It can be equipped with weapons

The Dewbauchee Champion can be equipped with two types of weapons: dual front-facing machine guns and Slick Proximity Mines. While the former can be used on targets ahead of you, the Slick Proximity Mines help you get rid of tailgaters.

Among the finest weaponized vehicles in GTA Online, you can use the Champion against cops and other enemy NPCs. However, machine guns do not come in handy while fighting armored vehicles. Their fire rate and damage are very low, and enemy players can easily retaliate while you struggle to take them down.

4) Highly customizable

The Dewbauchee Champion is a highly customizable vehicle in GTA Online that can be modified in two different types of garages. You can drive the car to any Los Santos Customs workshop to apply the regular customizations. However, to make it an Imani Tech vehicle in GTA Online, you must take the Champion to the Agency Car Workshop.

Rockstar Games offers various options for this ride's bumpers, canards, exhausts, hoods, liveries, spoilers, and more These can make the vehicle one of the most stylish tactical cars in Grand Theft Auto Online.

5) Currently available for 40% off

A promotional image of the Champion in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Aston Martin Victor-inspired Dewbauchee Champion is one of the most expensive cars in GTA Online that is available for:

Regular price: $3,750,000

Trade price: $2,812,500

Even with the trade price, this vehicle is costlier than most other cars. However, after the most recent Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update, Rockstar Games is offering a flat 40% discount on it. Keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer that is only available till May 29, 2024.

