5 most expensive cars in GTA Online (May 2024)

Expensive cars in GTA Online have become quite common since Rockstar Games is gradually increasing the inflation rates of the in-game economy. When the game was first launched, the most expensive car was the Truffade Adder with a $1 million price tag. Fast-forward to 2024, a car worth $1 million is considered to be a budget or cheap car. The vehicle prices in the multiplayer game now, go up to $10 million.

This article lists the five most expensive cars in GTA Online that you can buy in May 2024.

Note: The prices mentioned here are just the base price. Players will have to spend more while upgrading.

5 most expensive cars in GTA Online in 2024

1) Imponte Deluxo

The official promotional image of the Imponte Deluxo (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Imponte Deluxo tops the list of expensive cars in GTA Online with a price tag of $5,750,000. It is a weaponized vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online that can also fly. Fortunately, you can unlock the trade price of $4,312,500 by completing the Doomsday Heist Prep: Deluxos mission.

Even with the trade price, it remains one of the most expensive vehicles in the multiplayer game. The Imponte Deluxo is very helpful for traveling the map. You can also cross water bodies by using the hover mode. However, it cannot go underwater.

2) Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor

Despite being a new car, the Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor has become one of the most expensive cars in GTA Online. It is also one of the most popular cars from The Chop Shop DLC. Rockstar Games charges a standard price of $5,420,000 and a trade price of $4,065,000 for the vehicle.

As the name implies, it is a police car equipped with sirens and police liveries. The Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor's appearance in GTA 6 Trailer 1 confirms its return as a vehicle in the game.

3) Vapid Police Stanier LE Cruiser

The Vapid Police Stanier LE Cruiser is another police car that has made it to the list of most expensive cars in GTA Online. While it starts at a base price of $4,690,000, you can reduce it to $3,517,500. The Police Stanier LE Cruiser is also a returning car in GTA 6.

Keep in mind that police cars cannot be used in races or most missions. However, you can roleplay as a cop by acquiring a uniform.

4) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

A fully customized Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pegassi makes some of the most expensive cars in GTA Online and the Weaponized Ignus is the most expensive one with a price tag of $4,500,000. Rockstar Games doesn’t provide any discounts for the vehicle as it was released and is available only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Nonetheless, it is one of the best HSW cars in GTA Online that you can get in 2024. The roof of the car has a remote minigun turret that can take down enemies and other players.

5) Pegassi Toreador

The Toreador is slightly cheaper than the Weaponized Ignus, but it is still one of the most expensive cars in GTA Online. The Warstock Cache & Carry website charges a fixed rate of $4,250,000 for the vehicle.

Toreador is a multi-purpose vehicle that has many features. It can tank up to six homing rockets, and shoot heat-seeking missiles. You can also use the rocket boost for fast travel. The submersible mode makes the Toreador one of the best water vehicles in GTA Online.

FAQ on Grand Theft Auto Online

Can you test drive cars in Grand Theft Auto Online before buying?

Yes. You can test drive cars for five minutes in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, they have to be available in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom. Rockstar Games changes the listing weekly, adding new cars for test drive and purchase.

More on Grand Theft Auto Online vehicles