5 best Maserati cars in GTA Online, ranked

The GTA Online car catalog includes various models of real-life Maserati cars. Rockstar Games even included an in-game brand named Lampadati, a parody of the Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer. However, you can also find various Maserati models from another in-game automobile brand named Ocelot. As of April 2024, Grand Theft Auto 5 Online includes 15 Maserati cars. While some can still be purchased, others were removed from the in-game stores in June 2023.

Nonetheless, this article lists five of the best Maserati cars in GTA 5 Online to try in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The ranking is based on the overall utilities of the vehicles.

Ranking the five best Maserati cars in GTA Online in 2024

5) Ocelot Jackal

The Ocelot Jackal in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Ocelot Jackal is one of the best free-roam cars in GTA Online easily spotted on the streets. It is an OG car in the game based on the real-life Maserati Quattroporte and Jaguar XF.

Earlier, the Ocelot Jackal was available for purchase. Now, you can still use this vehicle by stealing it from the streets. While Rockstar Games allows you to customize it, you cannot buy insurance or the ownership license. But, if you purchased the car before the removal, all its features and customizations are still available from the vehicle workshops. The Jackal is ideal for regular commutes.

4) Ocelot XA-21

The Ocelot XA-21 was once one of the fastest race cars in GTA Online with a top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h). It is a hybrid-electric supercar based on the real-life Maserati GranTurismo. It also carries over some bits from the Jaguar C-X75, Koenigsegg Regera, and McLaren P1.

Unfortunately, the vehicle is no longer available for purchase. However, if you already own the Ocelot XA-21, you can use its quick acceleration to beat other high-speed cars in GTA Online. The XA-21 also has an impressive track record of 0:59.927 minutes.

3) Vysser Neo

A fully upgraded Vysser Neo in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vysser Neo is one of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online and can still beat many new-age cars. It is a stylish vehicle based on the real-life Maserati 3200 GT and Spyker C8 Aileron.

The Vysser Neo perfectly combines a stylish look, high speed, and an impressive track record. However, Rockstar Games removed it from the Legendary Motorsport website, shocking many fans. Nonetheless, old owners can still use it for races, as it has a top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h).

2) Ocelot Stromberg

The Ocelot Stromberg is a futuristic vehicle primarily based on the real-life Maserati Bora. It is one of the top armored cars in GTA Online that can still be purchased in 2024. Additionally, it has weapons and a submersible mode.

The Ocelot Stromberg is a direct competitor to the Pegassi Toreador in GTA Online. However, it is a cheaper option and offers almost all the features of the Toreador. The Stromberg can be equipped with dual front-facing machine guns, four missile launchers, and two torpedo launchers that work underwater.

1) Lampadati Corsita

If you want a high-profile Maserati car for regular use, you should try the Lampadati Corsita. It is based on the real-life Maserati MC20 and closely resembles it. Even the doors of the Corsita open upwards like its real-life counterpart.

The Lampadati Corsita is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online with a top speed of 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h). It is a sports car that can be heavily customized and is the fastest Maserati-inspired car in the game that you can currently buy.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own any of these vehicles in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback