Why GTA 7 trends when GTA 6 isn't even out yet

The Grand Theft Auto community recently witnessed a peculiar moment when GTA 7 started trending on X and other social media platforms out of nowhere. While Rockstar Games has yet to release GTA 6, its successor started making headlines. While it all started as a joke after the first trailer release of Grand Theft Auto 6, it has become somewhat official.

The main reason is that one of the higher officials from the gaming company mentioned GTA 7 in an interview. However, fans should keep their excitement enclosed as GTA 6 has yet to make its official debut.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Take-Two Interactive CEO’s mention of GTA 7 causes it to trend before GTA 6 release

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar Games, recently did an interview with TD Cowen about the future endeavors of the company. During the conversation, the CEO jokingly mentioned GTA 7. This grabbed the community’s attention, and many believed that there would be GTA 7 after Grand Theft Auto 6’s release.

However, as seen in the video above, Strauss Zelnick immediately changed the direction of the conversation after mentioning Grand Theft Auto 7. He stated that while Rockstar Games is taking 12 years to release Grand Theft Auto 6, the upcoming projects in the pipeline would not take this much time.

The CEO also clarified that Grand Theft Auto 6 isn’t the only project Rockstar Games has been working on in the past decade. These two instances made the community believe that Grand Theft Auto 7 would be the next game after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

As a result, the game started to trend on X with thousands of tweets worldwide. The last time GTA 7 trended on the platform was in December 2023, when gamers jokingly started to ask Rockstar Games about the whereabouts of the said game.

As is customary, the American gaming studio did not respond to any of the instances. The release of the upcoming game is undoubtedly the biggest thing on Rockstar Game’s plate right now and they are working hard to meet the fall 2025 deadline.

In the meantime, Rockstar Games has also recently announced that the GTA online Summer Update 2024 is coming this June. Therefore, it is a bold dream to think about GTA 7 when the studio has to deal with two different Grand Theft Auto titles at the same time. Still, Grand Theft Auto 7 continues to trend online.

