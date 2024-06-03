5 new BMW cars we'd like to see in GTA 6

GTA 6 is expected to introduce various new cars to the series. While Grand Theft Auto 5 has some BMW cars, most of those were added in 2013 and range from the same period. Therefore, BMW fans are eager to see what new car will be included in the upcoming game. Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant currently offer 22 BMW vehicles.

This article lists five new BMW cars that Rockstar Games should include in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 new BMW cars that GTA 6 should feature

1) BMW 4 Series Convertible

An official image of the BMW 4 Series Convertible (Image via BMW USA)

The BMW 4 Series Convertible is a four-seater convertible car with a modern look. The first GTA 6 trailer showed many cars with stylish looks compared to those in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Therefore, the BMW 4 Series Convertible should be a great addition to the Grand Theft Auto Universe.

The current game has 16 convertible vehicles with both hard-top and soft-top options. The BMW 4 Series Convertible should sport a soft top similar to the real-life car.

2) BMW X3

A promotional image of the BMW X3 (Image via BMW India)

The BMW X3 is a sports utility vehicle that could be a great fit for the suburbs of the State of Leonida in GTA 6. The real-life car is a combination of power, performance, looks, and luxury. Rockstar Games could also create a vehicle based on this model.

The Grand Theft Auto series has some of the best SUVs and the BMW X3 could make the vehicle catalog in GTA 6 even better. Rockstar Games could also provide it with special customizations such as Hao’s Special Works upgrades, Imani Tech, etc.

3) BMW Z4 sDRIVE30i Roadster

An official image of the BMW Z4 sDRIVE30i Roadster (Image via BMW USA)

The BMW Z4 sDRIVE30i Roadster is also a convertible car, but it is more focused on high-performance output and driving experience. Although there are multiple new vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, the last Roadster car was added in December 2016 (Coil Rocket Voltic).

Therefore, Rockstar Games should focus on adding more Roadster cars to the Grand Theft Auto series, especially in GTA 6. To that end, the BMW Z4 sDRIVE30i Roadster is a perfect combination of luxury and performance,

4) BMW Vision M NEXT

An official image of the BMW Vision M NEXT (Image via BMW India)

Rockstar Games likes to add concept vehicles in the Grand Theft Auto series, and the BMW Vision M NEXT is one of the best cars for this category. It is a vehicle that boasts futuristic looks.

Since Rockstar Games has the liberty to design concept cars, the BMW Vision M NEXT could be included as one of the premium inclusions in GTA 6. However, it should not have unrealistic features such as flying capacity, weapons, etc.

5) BMW Vision Neue Klasse X

A concept image of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X (Image via BMW USA)

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X is another concept vehicle that very much resembles an SUV. It has a huge sunroof with a minimalist design inside the cabin. While the car is yet to be released in real life, Rockstar Games could include it in GTA 6.

The NPC vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 6 seemed to be very high-end compared to the State of San Andreas. Therefore, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X should be a perfect fit for the open world.

