5 reasons there will be a GTA 7 after GTA 6

While the Grand Theft Auto community has yet to experience playing GTA 6, there are already talks about a future iteration that could be titled Grand Theft Auto 7. Fans have been joking about GTA 7 for some time now. However, the topic has recently gained traction. Although it is yet to be officially confirmed by Rockstar Games, fans are eager to see a GTA 7 down the line, after Grand Theft Auto 6.

This article lists five reasons why Rockstar Games could work on GTA 7 after releasing GTA 6.

Note: This article is speculative, subjective, and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons why GTA 7 seems like a possibility after GTA 6

1) Take-Two CEO indirectly hinted at it

In a recent interview with TD Cowen, Strauss Zelnick, the current CEO of Take-Two Interactive, indirectly hinted that there would be more projects from Rockstar Games following the release of GTA 6. While he directly mentioned GTA 7 during the conversation, it was meant as a joke.

Nonetheless, the Chief Executive Officer stated that Rockstar would not take a long time for its upcoming projects. He also said that Grand Theft Auto 6 wasn’t the only thing the studio has been working on for the past 10 years. However, readers should note that the publisher may take a relatively long time before moving on with future projects.

2) Rockstar has yet to introduce several cities in the HD Universe

An aerial view of Las Venturas from the 3D Universe (Image via GTA Wiki)

The 3D Universe of the Grand Theft Auto series has many cities that are yet to be included in the HD Universe. As of now, Rockstar Games has only introduced Liberty City and Los Santos. Vice City will be a part of GTA 6, keeping fans excited.

Apart from these, cities like San Fierro and Las Venturas have yet to make their HD Universe debut. As of now, they are believed to be a part of GTA 7.

3) The GTA series is still popular

The GTA series and Rockstar Games marked their 25th anniversary in December 2023. GTA 6 was announced as a celebration of the milestone event, bringing the series back to the attention of the mainstream media.

Therefore, it is fairly obvious that the studio will not abandon the series after GTA 6 and will continue to work on it in the future. Hence, a GTA 7 announcement is likely sometime down the line.

4) GTA is one of the biggest profit-makers for the company

There is no denying that the GTA IP is the biggest profit maker for both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive. Despite not having a new title in 10 years, the IP is still loved and purchased by fans. Therefore, the GTA 6 release date will likely not be the end of it.

Rockstar Games is expected to release new titles, such as GTA 7, in the future. Abandoning such a profit-making IP would be a bad idea for both organizations.

5) The HD Universe has just started

All three currently released titles in the HD Universe (Images via Rockstar Games)

The 3D Universe of the Grand Theft Auto series has six standalone titles that are still very popular. The HD Universe began in 2008, and it has only three standalone titles to date. GTA 6 will be the fourth installment in the HD Universe.

Rockstar Games is expected to introduce more titles in the HD Universe, and Grand Theft Auto 7 remains a strong contender here. Thus, the GTA 6 game is far from being the last title in the series.

