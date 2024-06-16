5 reasons why GTA 6 PC will be better than the console versions

There hasn't been an official GTA 6 PC version announcement yet from Rockstar Games. The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel will make its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles during Fall 2025, marking an end to the longest period fans have had to wait for a new entry in the series. However, just like its predecessors, GTA 6 might eventually arrive on PC as well after some time.

When exactly that might be is a little hard to tell, but what can be expected from the potential PC version is it being better than the console version in a few ways. So, here at five reasons why GTA 6 PC will be better than the console versions.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Mods and 4 other reasons why GTA 6 PC will be better than console versions

1) Improved visual effects

Here's a look at GTA 6's graphics from its debut trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The graphics showcased in the first official GTA 6 trailer look incredible. This was also the case when GTA 5 launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013 when compared to its 2008 prequel - GTA 4.

When that game finally arrived on PC, nearly two years later, its graphics were much better in comparison. This is because most high-end computers usually have the power to outshine consoles, giving developers more scope in the visual effects department regarding graphics settings and resolution.

The same could very likely apply to the GTA 6 PC version whenever it releases, one-upping it against its console counterpart.

2) Improved performance

High-end computers are generally able to hit high framerates, even in demanding titles. Getting 60 fps (or higher) significantly improves the overall experience by offering much smoother gameplay. Although a few console titles can be played on high framerates, that usually isn't combined with the best graphics and resolution.

GTA 6 running at 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S doesn't also seem very likely. However, GTA 6 PC should be able to offer much better framerates, considering this was also the case with its predecessor and other recent Rockstar Games titles like Red Dead Redemption 2.

3) Availability of mods

Besides frequent GTA Online updates in the last decade, GTA 5 mods have also helped greatly in keeping the title fun and relevant. There are many ways by which mods can renew a game. For instance, they can add fresh locations, and character models, and even implement graphical improvements.

Since mods can only be installed on PC, this is another area of advantage that the potential GTA 6 PC port will have over its console counterpart.

4) Custom radio

The soundtrack is one of the most important parts of a Grand Theft Auto game, so Rockstar should feature music from some of the best artists in GTA 6. That being said, it is impossible to include every single player's favorite songs, which is why PC versions of GTA titles include the option for custom radio.

This option is expected to be available in GTA 6 PC too, but might be absent in its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, just like it is in console versions of other Grand Theft Auto installments.

5) Less bugs and glitches

The final stretch of GTA 6's development is reportedly underway (Image via X/@TGGonYT)

Rockstar Games is taking its time with GTA 6's development, which is good since it gives developers time to get rid of any bugs and glitches. Nevertheless, some issues may still get overlooked.

But as the GTA 6 PC version is expected to launch at a much later date, developers should have plenty of time to iron out any bugs and glitches on consoles, essentially delivering a better computer port.