5 reasons why GTA 6 should do story mode DLCs

Singleplayer DLCs haven't been a thing in a GTA game since Grand Theft Auto 4. However, it was recently revealed that Rockstar Games had plans to include some expansions for Grand Theft Auto 5. Many of these were scrapped, possibly in favor of multiplayer DLCs for GTA Online, but this shouldn't be the case for the next game.

GTA 6 should also get some story mode DLCs, given that it is one of the most eagerly anticipated games in the series. Rockstar has only revealed one trailer now, so little is known about the story or if they plan to add DLCs. However, given how they've made DLCs for some of their past games, they have enough prior experience to pull it off.

With that in mind, there are reasons why singleplayer DLCs make sense for GTA 6.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five reasons for Rockstar to add singleplayer DLCs to GTA 6

1) To keep singleplayer relevant

Singleplayer DLCs for GTA 6 would keep bringing players back to the game even after finishing the main storyline. Not only would this make the game engaging for players, it would also keep it relevant for many more years. If Rockstar eventually releases an Online mode for GTA 6, a new singleplayer DLC would ensure that regular multiplayer players don't find the game too repetitive.

The recent GTA 5 source code leak revealed that Rockstar had planned something similar for the game, but was eventually scrapped. This is why most Grand Theft Auto 5 players only boot up the game for Online mode, and Story Mode feels quite old at this point.

2) To continue the story

A new DLC can sometimes expand on the main story if the setting remains the same. This is the case with Grand Theft Auto Online, where every DLC continues the storyline. A new DLC can also choose to travel back instead, choosing to show another character's perspective during the events of the main story.

This was the case with The Lost and Damned (TLAD) and The Ballad of Gay Tony (TBoGT), the two singleplayer DLCs for GTA 4 which takes place during the events of the main game but offer different perspectives — that of Johnny Klebitz in the former and Luis Lopez in the latter. This would also allow Rockstar to introduce new protagonists, who might even become fan favorites.

3) To add more features

Rockstar could always add more community-requested features to GTA 6's singleplayer mode with DLCs. This could include new activities, new quality-of-life improvements, or simple changes that fans would love seeing in the game. As such, DLCs could fill in the gaps usually filled by mods.

For instance, the Grand Theft Auto games have never had an on-screen speedometer in any of the titles, and the 2022 GTA 6 gameplay leaks showed that it will be the same in the upcoming game as well. If the game launches without this feature, they could add it with a DLC if the community requests it.

4) New content

In this context, new content refers to additional vehicles, weapons, buildings, etc. No matter how many vehicles and weapons Grand Theft Auto 6 launches, it could always add more in the future. There's no better way to do this than with story mode DLCs.

Rockstar did it in the past with Episodes from Liberty City (EFLC), as both TLAD and TBoGT added new and exclusive weapons, vehicles, new locations, and changes to the map. Rockstar has also been doing the same with DLCs for Grand Theft Auto Online, so they should follow suit with the next game's story mode.

5) New map expansions

Map expansions are probably the most ambitious things a DLC can aim to bring, and they're certainly the most exciting. The source code leaks revealed that Rockstar had plans to bring Liberty City in Grand Theft Auto 5. Although this plan was canceled, it could be included in the upcoming game.

They could also explore other towns from Rockstar's expanded universe, like Carcer City and Cottonmouth from Manhunt and Bullworth from Bully. Fan favorites include San Fierro and Las Venturas from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, but they might even have Los Santos without the counties.

