5 Liberty City mods for GTA 5 that players must try once

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 has been entertaining fans for nearly ten years since it was released. Nonetheless, many are now looking for a fresh experience. Since the sequel doesn't seem to be arriving anytime soon, players can try using mods for a breath of fresh air. While some of these affect assets, such as cars, others can expand the map itself.

Mods are created by members of this title's incredibly talented community, and hence, most are detailed and of a very high quality. With that said, let's take a look at five Liberty City mods for GTA 5 that players should give a spin at least once.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Liberty City V Remix and four other Liberty City mods for GTA 5 that players must try once

1) Liberty City V (Rewind)

Created by Carl Johnson (YHWHDios), the Liberty City V (Rewind) mod brings the entire map of Grand Theft Auto 4 to GTA 5. After installation, Liberty City will spawn at some distance off the coast of Los Santos.

It is undoubtedly one of the best mods for this game, allowing players to visit Rockstar Games' iteration of New York whenever they want. All buildings, roads, and other assets are intricate and do not feel out of place.

Although a few areas might be water-logged, the majority of the Liberty City map can be explored without any qualms.

2) Liberty City V Remix

The Liberty City V Remix mod works just like Liberty City V (Rewind) and adds its map to Grand Theft Auto 5. That said, this mod has had numerous updates, which have enhanced its overall quality. For instance, some non-existent collisions in the original version were fixed, the textures of pink trees were changed to orange to match the vibe of Grand Theft Auto 4, and reflections on roads were also reworked in one of the latest updates.

3) Liberty City Vehicle & Ped Pack

The Liberty City Vehicle & Ped Pack mod for GTA 5, created by Monkeypolice188 et al., adds utility vehicles from Grand Theft Auto 4 to the current game. All of the vehicles included in this mod pack are minute.

Players can spawn these rides using a mod menu. The catalog was originally small but has become quite sizeable over the years via updates, the last of which arrived in March 2022.

4) Real 1980s Ads for Times Square/Star Junction

1980s advertisements at Star Junction (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Bustling with people at all times, one of the most popular tourist spots in New York is Times Square. Rockstar's version of this commercial intersection in Liberty City is known as Star Junction, and it captures the feeling of its real-life counterpart to a great extent.

That said, Grand Theft Auto games do not feature actual brands. This can be changed by installing Jjent1's Real 1980s Ads for Times Square/Star Junction mod. It works with the Liberty City V (Rewind) mod and replaces in-game brand advertisements at Star Junction with ones from real life in their 1980s avatar.

One of the modded advertisements is of Miami Vice, a hit 1980s show, which served as an inspiration for GTA Vice City. Interestingly, Vice City is rumored as the location for Grand Theft Auto 6.

5) 1990s Times Square/Star Junction

1990s advertisements at Star Junction (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The 1990s Times Square/Star Junction mod has also been created by Jjent1 and is basically a 1990s variant of the previous mod. It replaces the 1980s advertisements with those from the following decade, featuring ones like a PlayStation 1 billboard.

It is additionally compatible with the Liberty City V (Rewind) mod and can give players a convincing experience of what Grand Theft Auto's concrete jungle must have felt like in the 1990s.

