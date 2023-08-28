5 things to expect from GTA 5's 10th anniversary (September 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 was originally released on September 17, 2013, on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Crossing a billion dollars in sales just three days later, the game ushered in an incredibly profitable decade for Rockstar Games. Marking financial and critical success, it enjoys an influx of new players even today and is available across three generations of consoles.

With the title's 10th birthday just around the corner, fans expect major celebrations. While some hope for interesting announcements, others are looking forward to in-game events. Here are five things to expect from GTA 5's 10th anniversary in September 2023.

Exciting bonuses and more to expect from GTA 5's 10th anniversary (September 2023)

1) Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement

Grand Theft Auto 6 is easily one of the most anticipated games of all time. While Rockstar Games hasn't revealed anything about their next entry, communities across the globe are steeped in discussions. While September 2022's GTA 6 leaks provided an unofficial look at the game, an official announcement might soon be on the cards.

Take-Two Interactive's recent earnings call hinted at the sequel possibly arriving between late 2024 and early 2025. If true, Rockstar should announce Grand Theft Auto 6 sometime in the near future, and GTA 5's 10th anniversary seems like the perfect platform.

2) San Andreas Mercenaries' drip-feed content

GTA Online's June 2023 update, San Andreas Mercenaries, introduced some new missions and vehicles. However, more content seems to be in the offing. Data miners revealed tons of drip-feed content from the update's files, ranging from vehicles and clothing items to in-game events.

Some of these are reportedly tied to the title's 10th anniversary and Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary, which are in close proximity. These items are, hence, expected to be available soon. That said, all of this is unreleased content, which might get changed upon arrival.

3) Exciting bonuses

Rockstar Games releases a weekly update for GTA Online wherein the payouts of certain businesses or DLC missions are doubled or even tripled. This provides a major boost in playtime and player income without any reliance on GTA Online money glitches.

Since the 10th anniversary marks a major milestone, we can expect exciting bonuses of a similar nature, allowing players to rake in a lot of money. Additionally, diamonds for The Diamond Casino Heist and the Panther Statue for the Cayo Perico Heist might be available during this event.

4) Discounts

Grand Theft Auto Online's weekly updates not only increase the payout of certain in-game jobs but also ensure discounts on various items such as cars, properties, and upgrades. Therefore, along with exciting bonuses, we can expect numerous commodities to be available at generous discounts and some even free of cost.

As mentioned earlier, the title welcomes new players to this day, but the inflated prices of in-game items render most of them inaccessible to beginners. Therefore, if Rockstar reduces these costs during the 10th-anniversary celebrations, players will be able to make some interesting acquisitions.

5) In-game events

The drip feed for San Andreas Mercenaries revealed a Halloween event wherein players might have to take pictures of apparitions. However, as Halloween will arrive a little later, this event is seemingly unrelated to Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary.

Nevertheless, a similar in-game event might take place for its 10th birthday celebrations. Interestingly, Tez2, a popular Rockstar Games data miner, suggested that Grand Theft Auto 6 could be revealed through such an event.

