5 reasons why GTA 7 might not happen for another 10 years

While Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly waiting for GTA 6’s release, some are also worried about GTA 7. Rockstar Games has yet to share enough details about the 2025 title. Therefore, expecting GTA 7 to arrive anytime soon is a pipedream. Grand Theft Auto 5 was first released in 2013, and after multiple re-releases, the game is still running.

With that being said, this article lists five reasons why Rockstar may not release GTA 7 for another 10 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 reasons why GTA 7 may take over 10 years after the next title

1) Rockstar’s development period keeps increasing every year

Rockstar now takes years to develop a project (Image via GTA Wiki)

Ever since the release of San Andreas, Rockstar has been taking more and more time to release new projects. The gap between San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 4 was four years, while its successor took another five years.

The upcoming title has been in development for over a decade and the studio has yet to announce the official Grand Theft Auto 6 release date. Hence, expecting GTA 7 to take less time than this is pure naivety.

2) Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most ambitious projects yet

Both Rockstar and the player base have high hopes for the upcoming title. While the studio is completely dedicating itself to the development process, fan requests for Grand Theft Auto 6 are also piling up. Therefore, we can expect Rockstar to stick to the upcoming game for longer before even thinking about GTA 7.

Rockstar is very fond of its projects and promotes them as much as possible. Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is already expected to set new records, the studio will definitely promote the ambition behind the game fully before moving to GTA 7.

3) Rockstar will try to make every penny out of Grand Theft Auto 6

While GTA 6's price is currently unknown, the studio is rumored to have spent millions (if not billions) on the title's development process. In September 2022, a leaker claimed that Rockstar had spent over $2 billion on the game. If that is true, we can expect the studio to ensure that it makes more out of the game before developing GTA 7.

This should come as no surprise as both Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games are still selling Grand Theft Auto 5 and other older titles across various platforms.

4) GTA 6 Online will unlock a new world of possibilities

One of the main reasons why Grand Theft Auto 5 is still selling is its multiplayer version. Hence, we can expect the same thing to happen with the upcoming iteration. GTA 6 Online is expected to be a revolutionary title, and it will surely unlock new possibilities for both Rockstar and players.

If the upcoming multiplayer game gets the same amount or more popularity than the current one, GTA 7 could get delayed even further. Rockstar will surely try to make the game more profitable and feature-rich, considering the time and money spent on its development.

5) The studio’s goal to attain perfection could delay the game

Rockstar Games is known as a perfectionist in the gaming industry (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the main reasons why Grand Theft Auto series games take so much time is because Rockstar spends months perfecting the gameplay it offers. When the studio gets to the point of developing GTA 7 in the future, it will surely take more time to refine every aspect of the title.

This goal to attain perfection is both a blessing and a curse for players. Therefore, while we can't be too sure, Grand Theft Auto 7 should definitely take more time than GTA 6’s development period.

