5 reasons why GTA Advance deserves a HD remake

GTA Advance is one of the most undervalued games in the Grand Theft Auto series. While Rockstar Games is known for creating large-scale AAA titles for mainstream gaming platforms, this was the company's first attempt to provide players with a unique experience with a dash of nostalgia. Although not well received by fans and critics, the game is still considered an important part of the franchise as it contains several aspects that affect other games.

Given that the franchise is now much larger and has a stronger foothold, Rockstar Games should consider remastering and porting GTA Advance into the HD Universe so that new players can also enjoy the game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why Rockstar Games should bring GTA Advance to HD Universe

1) First portable GTA game in franchise

GTA Advance was the first Grand Theft Auto game to be released exclusively for handheld devices. It was first introduced on the Nintendo Game Boy Advance and was later ported to the Nintendo GameCube and Nintendo DS. However, the game was never released on modern platforms or mainstream consoles.

Due to the limitations of portable consoles, the game had to cut several aspects that are typically followed in the franchise. The top-down approach is the most significant change, with Rockstar Games reverting to the 2D Universe gameplay style despite being released in the 3D era.

2) Original game has pixelated graphics

For the most part, the graphics in the original Grand Theft Auto Advance are noticeably poor and pixelated. The Game Boy Advance has a 3:2 aspect ratio and a resolution of 240 x 160 pixels. While you cannot expect refined visuals like in current games, the overall visuals of the game are distorted and pixelated.

Players can see each pixel on the screen as characters or other objects in the game are in motion. Although it had some of the best graphics in GTA games at the time, the gaming industry has moved on and the pixelated esthetic does not suit the current generation of players.

3) Remaster for modern handheld gaming platforms

An HD remaster of the game is required to bring it to modern gaming platforms. Rockstar Games ported the GTA Trilogy remastered version to the latest-generation consoles so that new players could enjoy the classic 3D Universe games.

Similarly, Grand Theft Auto Advance should be given an HD makeover like Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, so that it can be ported to modern portable platforms such as Android, iOS, and Steam. This will significantly increase its player base as more gamers will be able to play it on their preferred platforms rather than relying on older handheld consoles.

4) Adds to lore of Liberty City

Liberty City is one of the most popular cities in the franchise, and it also appears in GTA Advance. The plot is set in 2000 and serves as a prequel to the events of Grand Theft Auto 3. Rockstar should consider remastering the game to bring this previously unexplored lore to new players.

The game tells the stories of 8-Ball, and Asuka Kasen, among other characters. By completing it, players will learn how the events of Grand Theft Auto 3 unfold.

5) Has some advanced features from its time

GTA Advance contains some of the most important features found in the current titles. Rockstar Games has added the freedom to make decisions and save progress at any location in the game itself.

The latest Grand Theft Auto games include a number of features that have become standard in the franchise. Rockstar Games tried and tested a number of quality-of-life improvements throughout the series while retaining the most popular features voted for by the community.

