5 reasons GTA Online players should get the Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma is a classic staple of the GTA Online experience, and for very good reason.

GTA Online is a chaotic experience from beginning to end. Players can never be too sure whenever they step outside their safehouse. There might just be another player waiting for them. It's no fun getting sniped from a faraway distance. Players will need some extra protection in case this happens.

The Armored Kuruma is exactly what players should be looking for, especially if they run on a tight budget. From now until June 22, they can also claim a free vehicle by going to Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It's absolutely worth a look, even in the year 2022.

GTA Online players should definitely have the Armored Kuruma in their garage for the following reasons

5) It has a modern design

Like its original counterpart, the Armored Kuruma is based on the real world Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X. Of course, the only difference between a Kuruma and the armored variation is the windows.

This vehicle already stands out due to its dark color scheme. However, players can lighten it up with some colorful liveries. On a related note, the armor plates can also be given a secondary color.

Style and substance are very important in this game. Some players just want to look cool while driving their favorite vehicles. The good news is that GTA Online gives them a chance to do so with Armored Kuruma.

4) The vehicle holds four passengers

GTA Online players are better off traveling in groups. The more players they have, the more likely they are to defend themselves in a public lobby. For that reason alone, they can get a vehicle that can store as many teammates as possible.

The Armored Kuruma can hold up to four different players at once. However, this should mainly be used for transportation purposes. One cannot shoot backwards with this vehicle, which can be a problem admittedly.

With that said, the Armored Kuruma will see frequent use during regular missions. Sometimes there are too many enemies to deal with. All it takes is a single player's death to screw everything up. By putting everyone together in one vehicle, a good driver can avoid this situation altogether.

3) Good driving performance

Vehicle expert Broughy1322 has accurately tested its top speed at 109.75 miles per hour. GTA Online players can reach top speeds very quickly with fast acceleration. It also uses all-wheel drive, which gives it really good traction on different terrains.

Armored Kurumas are fairly popular for heist missions. Players are expected to get into a lot of combat situations, so they need to bring the right vehicle. Not only can the Armored Kuruma withstand enemy gunfire, it's also fast enough to outrun the police. Its overall performance can make or break a mission.

The performance stats are only slightly lower than the regular Kuruma. However, to make up for it, armored variations have more protection from attacks. GTA Online players can still reliably go from one place to another in no time.

2) Bulletproof windows

The most notable aspect of the Armored Kuruma is the protection it provides. It offers bullet resistant windows, along with armor panels on the side. The lightweight armor barely even slows the vehicle down.

It goes without saying that players will find it considerably useful during normal missions. Regular NPC enemies won't be able to get past their defenses. This means players can reliably use the cover mechanic behind the vehicle, all while returning fire at a safe distance.

With that said, it's not a completely invincible car. It will only take a few explosions to blow up the Armored Kuruma. This could be a problem when dealing with something like the Oppressor Mk II and its homing missiles.

1) Easier accessibility

Shield yourself from unsavory elements by claiming a free Armored Kuruma from Southern San Andreas Super Autos before June 22.

GTA Online has plenty of good armored vehicles, like the Nightshark or the Insurgent. However, those are very expensive vehicles at $1,245,000 and $897,750, respectively. GTA Online is not a cheap game by any means.

By comparison, the Armored Kuruma only costs $698,250. GTA Online players who complete the Fleeca Job will also reduce the price to $525,000. Most vehicles in the game have exorbitant prices, so this is a relatively good steal. Newer players can save up a lot of money with this particular method.

There's also a chance that Rockstar Games will give away the vehicle for absolutely free, such as the weekly update for June 16, 2022. It doesn't happen frequently, so GTA Online players should strike while the iron is hot. The Armored Kuruma is an even better investment without paying for it.

