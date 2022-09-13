5 reasons why GTA Online players should join a crew

GTA Online players have nothing to lose by joining a crew. It's a lot easier to play the game with friends than without them. GTA Online players can join a crew by pausing the game, selecting the 'Online' tab, and clicking on 'Crews.' There are several to browse through in GTA Online.

Of course, players have everything to gain if they become a crew member, and the positives far outweigh the negatives. Here are some reasons why players should consider doing so.

GTA Online players have several reasons why they should join a local crew

1) Players can have more fun with other players

Depending on the crew and their policies, players can usually team up and just have some fun. More often than not, griefers will ruin the overall GTA Online experience, but there is a way to easily avoid this situation.

If the player joins a crew session, they won't have to worry about getting attacked. For instance, they can set up a car meet and not have to worry about everything getting blown up.

Crews also stand out with their various themes. Whether it's a rugged biker gang or 80's party animals, playing with friends can be a lot of fun.

2) It's a numbers game out there

GTA Online is primarily a multiplayer experience, and solo players will naturally have a more difficult time with the game. They can only rely on themselves, whereas a crew has much more manpower to get things done.

If a rival crew is running the joint, then players need all the backup they can get. After joining a crew, players can protect themselves by having more allies. It's always a good idea to have teammates who watch each other's backs.

3) Players can rank up faster

Crew members will be given bonus cash and reputation points for various activities, such as missions and heists.

GTA Online players need to rank up past level 100. Otherwise, they will have to deal with locked weapons and vehicle upgrades. The best way to rank up faster is by joining a crew. Before players know it, they will finally be able to buy that rocket launcher.

4) Reliable teammates are better than randoms

There is nothing worse than failing a heist due to uncooperative teammates. It's very common for low-skill players to hope others do the work for them. Randoms are completely unpredictable, which makes it very difficult to find consistency in the game.

Having a crew of reliable teammates will result in better communication. It will be much easier to work alongside friends than somebody players have never met before. Even if a crew member isn't particularly good, at least players know that it's not the result of trolling, which can be hard to tell with randoms.

5) Players gain access to awesome custom features

The most notable aspect of joining a crew involves the customization features. GTA Online players can paste special logos onto their clothing and vehicles. Crews have to stand out in their own creative way, and custom emblems really do send a message to other players. Players can even add exclusive tire smoke if they belong to a specific crew, such as the Sprunk and eCola organizations.

They should check out various crews and find the one that's right for them. GTA Online players can take a look at the Rockstar Games Social Club to see the current rankings for every crew.

