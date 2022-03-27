5 reasons why GTA Online is more popular than the single player story

GTA 5 may have sold over 160 million copies, yet it can be argued that GTA Online is the primary reason.

It's no secret that Rockstar Games have focused most of their efforts on GTA Online. They have a profitable business model with this multiplayer game, mostly due to Shark Cards and exclusive reward systems. By comparison, GTA 5's story mode almost never gets updated.

There are several reasons why the online game has completely overshadowed the single-player experience. It can even be purchased as a standalone game now. This article will take a look at everything from content to constant updates.

Five reasons why GTA Online is far more popular than story mode

5) Freedom to choose specific missions

The single-player story is a mostly linear experience. While there are multiple side missions, players still have to follow the main story to complete the game.

Meanwhile, GTA Online allows players to choose their own path. This is best seen in the Career Builder mode for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players can do anything from becoming a biker to running a nightclub. With enough money, they can even do everything they want.

Online players can pick and choose what they want to do in the game. Whether it's free mode jobs or major heists, power is in the player's hands. They can branch off wherever they like, depending on their playstyles. Some people like the gritty lifestyle of a military bunker, while others want to drink and dance in a club.

4) Exclusive weapons and vehicles

For the most part, GTA 5 is stuck at 2013-2014. It's very rare to find new weapons and vehicles in the single-player story. With that said, gameplay rarely ever changes, which can make it seem rather monotonous.

The online game is a far different experience from its base counterpart. It has everything from laser guns and flying vehicles to orbital cannons. This can lead to very chaotic situations in public lobbies.

For better or worse, that cannot be replicated in GTA 5's story mode. Every few months or so, players can look forward to a different selection of weapons and vehicles. That is what keeps this particular game alive.

3) There is far more content in the online game

Michael, Trevor, and Franklin may have a lot on their plate, but that pales in comparison to GTA Online protagonists. Here is what players can do in the online game, which cannot be done in the single-player campaign:

Becoming a powerful CEO with plenty of bodyguards

Owning a giant submarine and robbing a private island

Visiting a casino and trying to win big over there

Using a Scramjet to fly over buildings via a rocket booster

Performing various death matches and stunt races

These are only a few examples of what can be done in GTA Online. Players have far more variety in their daily activities. This is a big reason why they are more likely to spend time with this game.

For instance, players can get access to Cayo Perico, which is completely absent in GTA 5. This private island has several different secrets that players can uncover. More importantly, it's also a great way to make lots of money.

2) It's a multiplayer experience

The most popular games today rely on playing with other people. Whether it's Fortnite or Call of Duty, players can share their gameplay experiences all over the world. They can also connect with friends and family.

GTA Online allows players to form their own respective crews. With good teamwork, players can progress through the game in real time. They can even customize their vehicles with their personal emblems.

Sometimes it's more fun to play with a friend than by themselves. While this is not the case for everyone, humans are known to be social creatures. GTA Online gives them a chance to compete with other players or work alongside them. The multiplayer dynamic can be a deciding factor in a player's enjoyment.

1) GTA Online constantly updates

For the most part, GTA 5's story mode has barely updated itself. The last major update was back in 2014. The enhanced version added several new features such as bonus missions. However, unlike GTA 4, the game never received DLC content for different story perspectives.

By comparison, GTA Online has been regularly updated ever since it was released. Whether it's a weekly event or a major episode, players can always expect something new. They generally have something to look forward to in the future. Rockstar also keeps their players informed, for the most part.

The single-player campaign doesn't have anything new to offer. If anything, most of these characters show up in GTA Online to continue their story. Rockstar has made it clear where their priorities lie.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul