5 reasons why GTA Online on PS4 and Xbox One might not get new major DLCs anymore

The idea that GTA Online might get no major DLC updates for the PS4 and Xbox One is something on many players' minds. Gamers should know that Rockstar Games has made no official announcement of such a thing happening. Thus, everything is merely hearsay and based on speculation. While there is a strong likelihood that support for these old consoles will be discontinued, there is no telling when that will happen.

It's worth noting that there is no guarantee that the old-gen consoles won't get any major DLC updates later in 2023 and beyond. This article is merely focusing on the potential reasons why Rockstar Games might abandon support for these old ports down the line, whenever that might be.

Five potential reasons why the PS4 and Xbox One might not get major DLC updates in GTA Online in the future

1) Next-gen console success

GTA insider Tez2 seems to believe that the success of the PS5 might lead to Rockstar Games shifting their focus from the PS4 and Xbox One ports to the next-gen consoles instead.

It's a logical assumption, especially since Rockstar Games has done something similar before with the transition from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era to the PS4 and Xbox One.

Old consoles usually cannot have multiplayer games active several years after they were relevant. There will come a time when players have to move to the next-gen port if they want to keep playing GTA Online all the time.

2) Past precedence with the PS3 and Xbox 360 ports

There is no official way to play this game on these two consoles anymore (Image via Rockstar Games)

There was once a time when the PS3 and Xbox 360 ports of GTA Online were the main versions of the game. Fast forward a year later, and PC, PS4, and Xbox One became the main consoles for this title.

That led the PS3 and Xbox 360 ports to be left in maintenance mode and largely ignored by Rockstar Games.

Those old versions would eventually get the plug pulled on them on December 16, 2021. Thus, it's perfectly reasonable to assume that Rockstar Games would do the same thing to the now-outdated PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA Online.

3) Some features are already missing from the PS4 and Xbox One

An example of a feature missing from the old-gen consoles (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA+, HSW vehicles, and a few other minor features are absent from these two old consoles. Rockstar Games has never officially stated when such content would arrive on these two old consoles.

In that case, it would stand to reason that most of the new stuff in GTA Online would be focused on the next-gen ports.

It's worth mentioning that there was a long time when the PS3 and Xbox 360 ports got no major DLC updates, while the next-gen consoles of that time did. Missing features slowly accumulate over time until Rockstar Games flat-out abandons putting out new content for those systems.

4) It would be easier to focus on the next-gen updates

It would be smarter this way, should the old consoles get left in the dust anyhow (Image via Sony, Microsoft)

Ensuring an update works for five versions of GTA Online requires a fair amount of work. Cutting off the PS4 and Xbox One ports would be convenient for Rockstar Games, especially with the aforementioned reasons in mind, as that would be less work for the company.

After all, there will come a point where the effort to introduce new content on old-gen consoles isn't worth it.

5) GTA 6's eventual release date

Why would fans play an outdated multiplayer game by this point? (Image via Rockstar Games)

This might not happen for several years, but if GTA 6 has an online multiplayer game, then there would be little reason to stick around with GTA Online. More importantly, there would be even less motivation to stick to the old PS4 and Xbox One ports if they weren't abandoned already.

It would only be logical that Rockstar Games would focus heavily on GTA 6 Online once that comes out since Grand Theft Auto V's equivalent was a cash cow, unlike most games.

There are rumors that GTA 6 could come out around 2025, although whether they're true or not is anybody's guess at this point.

