5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is fondly remembered by fans in 2021

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular games of all time and is still played seventeen years after its release.

While the game's graphics could use some enhancements, the overall story and complex missions often leave players asking for more. The assortment of characters and the general diversity in the game offered something for everyone.

This article explains why GTA San Andreas is still fondly remembered by players in 2021.

Why is GTA San Andreas fondly remembered by fans in 2021?

#5 The Story

GTA San Andreas' storyline is one of the best in the GTA series (Image via gta5-mods.com)

GTA San Andreas is not just a popular game; it's a cultural phenomenon. The game is a beautiful masterpiece, and part of the reason why it's still so popular is its timeless story.

Carl Johnson, the protagonist, hasn't had it easy. Betrayed by those he believed in and distrusted by the only people he could call his own, Carl Johnson doesn't seem to have a lot of options. He can either fight his rivals until one party accepts defeat or lose his rightful legacy, The Grove Street Families.

Rockstar may have released a number of mind-blowing games, but none quite outclass the storyline of GTA San Andreas.

#4 Carl Johnson

CJ is still considered to be one of the most empathetic Grand Theft Auto protagonists of all time (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Every story needs a good protagonist. They can be smug, unsympathetic, moody and generally loathsome but will still manage to make people fall in love with them.

Carl Johnson knows the art of making GTA San Andreas fans fall head over heels for him, even when he is incredibly unlikeable at times. He may be a madman at heart, but CJ is still considered to be one of the most empathetic Grand Theft Auto protagonists of all time.

#3 The missions

GTA San Andreas missions are quite challenging (Image via gta5-mods.com)

GTA San Andreas is known for its hard-to-grind missions and perilous quests. While every Grand Theft Auto game features its fair share of frustrating missions, GTA San Andreas is particularly challenging as a whole, which only makes the game more compelling.

The added effects and mind-boggling twists add immersion to the game, keeping people hooked for hours on end.

#2 The assets

GTA San Andreas did a wonderful job at keeping players motivated by adding mind-blowing assets to the game (Image via carpictures2016.blogspot)

Assets have always been an integral part of GTA San Andreas. What makes the game so addictive is its tendency to get harder and harder as the player levels up. And since it's always lonely at the top, the developers made sure to add a bunch of rewards for the player to claim as they leave everyone else in the dust.

These rewards, in most cases, include cash bonuses and awe-inspiring assets like unique vehicles, futuristic guns and hard-to-find weapons. GTA San Andreas did a wonderful job at keeping players motivated by adding mind-blowing assets to the game.

#1 A number of side activities

While the missions featured in GTA San Andreas are super compelling in nature, a break from the streets every now and then not only allowed players to appreciate the diversity of the game but also helped them freshen up for the chaos awaiting them at the top.

Players can do a number of things to unwind a hectic week spent grinding missions. Pimping, basketball and the insanely popular Bumble game are a few examples of the side activities that GTA San Andreas players can take part in.