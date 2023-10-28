5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is the GOAT instead of GTA 5

The two leading contenders for GOAT in the Grand Theft Auto series are GTA San Andreas and GTA 5. Honestly, either game can be considered the best in the franchise, and it wouldn't be a wrongful opinion. This list will focus on why the former might be more enjoyable to some players. Honorable mentions include local multiplayer or multiple fighting styles.

The modern generation may say that GTA 5 is the GOAT, yet let's not discount GTA San Andreas's claim just yet, with five reasons listed below.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

5 reasons why some gamers may prefer GTA San Andreas over GTA 5

1) Faster gameplay and a smaller map

Large game worlds are overrated (Image via Rockstar Games)

If one prefers realism, then GTA 5 would be the better game; however, not everybody does. Its gameplay can feel sluggish at times, which isn't helped by the fact that the game's world is too large. Preferring a smaller map for a Grand Theft Auto game might be an unpopular opinion, but some merits are worth considering.

For example, the classic playstyle and smaller map in GTA San Andreas make visiting any location on the map much easier. The amount of dead space in this game is smaller than that of GTA 5 by default due to the latter game's far bigger map. It's not like the former title's game world is small, either.

There is still plenty to do across San Fierro and Las Venturas (two locations that oddly never returned in another GTA title far).

2) Quantity and quality in cheat codes

It's not like GTA 5 has bad cheat codes, but it is just lacking in terms of quantity. GTA San Andreas has dozens of different codes to use. As far as unique options present in this game, there are:

$250,000, Health, and Armor

Pedestrians riot

Spawn Jetpack

Spawn Rhino

Lock Wanted Level

Infinite bullets

Recruit anybody to your gang

Various cheats tied to traffic and pedestrian themes

Having great cheat codes helps add some replayability after completing the main storyline. On a related note, both games have top-tier mods.

3) Better usage of interiors

Food establishments aren't relevant in GTA 5 like they are in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas makes remarkably good use of the interiors available. For instance, there are:

Convenience stores

Fast food chains

Gyms

Casinos

Various clothing stores

Many safehouses

GTA 5 has some clothing stores and a few interiors tied to the protagonist's safehouses but is otherwise lacking in interiors. The casino is also only explorable in GTA Online, which doesn't affect the single-player game in this regard.

Oddly, GTA 4 had several explorable interiors and came out before Grand Theft Auto 5 and after San Andreas. Unfortunately, that aspect wasn't carried over.

4) Superior storyline

Big Smoke's ambition for power gets him dead in the end (Image via ThirstyHyena)

GTA 5 is a legendary game in many ways, but its overall storyline is hurt by having to separate the plot across three different protagonists. Some parts are good, like Trevor reuniting with Michael after several years, but others aren't. For example, there is little reason to care for Stretch betraying Franklin and Lamar when Stretch barely gets any focus.

GTA San Andreas' plot is much more cohesive since it focuses primarily on CJ's journey to rebuild the Grove Street Families, as opposed to three different characters.

5) More entertaining characters

Some of the best characters are in this screenshot (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most notably, the main antagonists in GTA 5 are just boring. Devin Weston, Steve Haines, Wei Cheng, and Stretch aren't particularly memorable. Devin is the most notable, but there still isn't much interesting about his character and motivations.

By comparison, GTA San Andreas's antagonists are more engaging. Big Smoke's betrayal of Grove Street is well written, not to mention the character is full of meme potential. Officer Tenpenny is also memorable for how scummy he acts to CJ, especially since Samuel L. Jackson voices him.

One can only hope that Grand Theft Auto 6 is as good as GTA San Andreas and GTA 5, as there could be a case for that title being the GOAT among them.

