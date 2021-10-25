5 reasons why GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition won't become as popular as GTA 5

GTA 5 is undoubtedly one of the most popular computer games of all time. Selling over 150 million copies to date will forever dwarf the future and past of this market while shaping the gaming world in general.

The single problem with this is that Rockstar Games will even outshine its own releases. Or, in the case of the GTA Trilogy, it's re-releases.

The much-anticipated GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition has so much to live up to, seeing the extent of the remaster. Many players don't necessarily have the highest of hopes.

GTA The Trilogy: Can it live up to the standards of GTA 5?

What fans are most excited about with the GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition is a chance to relive much of their childhood. Other than that, nothing can seemingly top all that GTA 5 offers.

Here are five reasons why the GTA Trilogy will not become as popular as GTA 5.

1) Development window

The simple facts (Image via Sportskeeda)

The hard fact is that it takes a much shorter amount of time to remaster an old game than to make a new one, like the highly-anticipated GTA 6. With Rockstar not adding more game content and with shorter development times, players fear being let down.

GTA 5 took so many years to make, and GTA 6 still has no confirmed release date, so who knows how many years it will take for players' expectations to be met?

2) Mods can look better

The world of GTA for those who mod is different from those who know these games on non-PC consoles.

For years, people who mod GTA on the PC have created and re-created some impressive things for millions of fans. Some may prove to be more impressive than the GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition.

3) No new added mission content

Just the new old guys (Image via Sportskeeda)

That Rockstar has not said missions were being added to the trilogy has left fans somewhat down. This is what the developer had to say about the GTA Trilogy:

"...will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals."

Gamers' biggest worry is that it will not be new or engaging enough to trump the success of GTA 5. Rather, a rehash of an old game. Underwhelming.

4) The competition

The gaming world competitors (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another thing that plays on the minds of GTA fans is that Rockstar has not exactly wowed players with remastered games in the past. Current versions of different game franchises with very successful remasters are the main competition to the new GTA Trilogy.

GTA 5 will remain on top as the "biggest dog" in the immersive gaming world, so to speak.

5) GTA Online is too advanced

So much choice (Image via Sportskeeda)

The final reason that the trilogy will not be as popular as GTA 5 is that it is simply a remaster. It will look better than its originals, but the 2013 release was set, from development to GTA Online, to be the most advanced title so far.

GTA 5/Online will most likely remain the most popular game in the franchise for its slick graphics, and the immense amount of extra interactivity players have compared to the trilogy.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer