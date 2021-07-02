5 reasons why GTA Vice City is so famous even in 2021

Almost two decades after its release, GTA Vice City is still the most popular game in the series.

The open-world game broke a number of unbeatable records soon after the grand release and quickly became one of the most raved-about games of all time.

Although Rockstar has come a long way since then, GTA Vice City remains one of its most popular titles.

This article talks about all the things that make GTA Vice City so remarkably unforgettable.

5 reasons why GTA Vice City is fondly remembered by fans in 2021

#5 Cast

GTA Vice City featured a great cast. From the protagonist to side characters to antagonists, every character in the game was incredibly fleshed out and had a solid personality.

Take Ken, for instance; sure, he was never good at handling pressure but it was his eccentricity that made players crack up every time he flew into a fluster.

Every character in the game complemented the other. Ken wouldn't have survived the underworld had Tommy not been with him every step of the way and the latter wouldn't have become a legend had one of his best friends not stabbed him in the back.

#4 Difficult Missions

Grand Theft Auto is known for its difficult missions and GTA Vice City certainly didn't fail to give players a hard time. Quite a few missions in the game were almost impossible to nail on the first try and while some may have made players question their love for the game, no one can deny that most made for quite an adventure.

#3 First speaking protagonist

GTA Vice City was the first game in the series that featured a protagonist who could speak and express himself in words.

Before Tommy Vercetti, all the protagonists in the series had been mute, blank canvases for players to fill in with chunks of their own personality, and while that kind of thing may have been fun, a playable character who could talk and had a personality of his own left players absolutely enraptured.

That's perhaps one of the reasons why GTA Vice City is still the most popular game in the series.

#2 Storyline

The storyline of GTA Vice City was like none other. The protagonist, unlike many characters in the game, didn't get it all on a silver plate.

He had a solid past and the gall to build his criminal empire in a city chalk full of deplorable characters like Sonny Forelli, who were hell bent on making his life a living hell.

The overall arch of the story was fascinating to say the least and kept players hooked till the very end.

#1 Side Activities

The open-world design of the game allowed players to engage in a number of side activities so that they could catch a break from the chaos of the streets whenever they felt like it – an incredibly important feature given how heavy GTA Vice City could get at times.

From impromptu races to casual jobs to playing Pizza Boy, the game featured a diverse assortment of side activities and scenic rovings for players to enjoy, each more riveting than the other.

