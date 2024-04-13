GTA+ has been a major part of GTA Online and has provided players with extra stuff once they subscribe to its monthly membership. Naturally, fans think that Rockstar Games will bring it back in GTA 6 as well and allow them to access some extended features of the game once they pay for the subscription. This would allow them to keep making money even after selling the game.

For those unaware, GTA+ is a monthly subscription that allows you to get access to a variety of features and bonuses that normal players don't get. This ranges from a large garage in Vinewood to bonus in-game cash in GTA Online.

This article will tell you why GTA+ might play a similarly major role in GTA 6 as well.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why GTA+ will play a major role in GTA 6

1) Give access to extra features

The main reason GTA+ is so popular among players is because it offers extra features that are otherwise unavailable in the game. Rockstar Games might add similar features in GTA 6 as well and make players subscribe to the membership to access them.

This would allow them to gatekeep these features while also not adding a paywall to hide basic things from other players. Since GTA+ is not a necessary subscription to enjoy the game, it would work well as a bonus for those who can pay for it.

2) Give access to older content

Similar to what the monthly subscription does right now, it could be a way for Rockstar Games to give access to the older titles and content to its subscribers. Anyone who pays for the monthly membership will be able to download and play older titles like GTA Trilogy and Red Dead Redemption 2 without having to pay for them.

This could work out well since paying a small fee would allow players to access a wide range of Rockstar titles at no additional cost. This is another reason why the subscription is so popular even though Rockstar Games has increased the price of GTA+ membership.

3) Replace Sharkcards

A screenshot of the monthly benefit of the subscription (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sharkcars are one of the most annoying features of GTA Online. While they do allow players to obtain a chunk of in-game money by spending real cash, it removed the fun of struggling and grinding missions to make money in the game.

The studio might completely replace the Sharkcards with the GTA+ subscription in GTA 6. This would make players looking to grow quickly buy the monthly membership to get cash and other benefits in the game easily without having to go through any hoops.

4) It's quite profitable

Another reason why GTA+ will become even more important in GTA 6 is because it is very profitable for Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-2 Interactive. While it is a considerably new feature in GTA Online, the studio has the means to implement it in the upcoming title from the very beginning.

Since they recently hiked the price of the subscription as well, is a clear indication that it will play a big role in GTA 6 and the studio is experimenting with how far they can stretch its usefulness currently.

5) Become a new means of microtransaction

The recent month benefits of buying the subscription (Image via Rockstar Games)

Microtransactions have unfortunately become a big part of today's video game industry and GTA Online is no different in this regard. Similarly, GTA 6 will suffer from this as well and Rockstar Games might use GTA+ as a way to change things up.

Rather than making players pay money for skins, vehicles, and other benefits separately, the subscription might start offering many more benefits in a bundle making it a lucrative purchase. Doing so would not only allow them to sell the membership in abundance but also change the way microtransactions are handled in the games.

In the meantime, you check out the various GTA 6 rumors that are floating around the community.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games might make GTA+ necessary in GTA 6? Yes, they might Nah, they won't 0 votes View Discussion