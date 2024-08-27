5 reasons to invest in Hangars in GTA Online

Owning a Hangar business in GTA Online is largely beneficial even in 2024, especially if you are into grinding. It's been seven years since Rockstar Games introduced the business, which became even more useful after December 2022. Surprisingly, many new players are unaware of the features and benefits of a Hangar. The PTSD of early-day struggles also keeps veteran players away from it. However, it is now one of the most solo-friendly businesses in the multiplayer game.

This article lists five reasons why every GTA Online player should invest in the Hangar business in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 reasons why you should get a Hangar in GTA Online in 2024

1) It is the highest-paying business in the game

The inside of a Hangar in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Hangar is one of the best businesses in GTA Online if you are looking for high-margin returns. While it remains one of the highest-paying businesses in the multiplayer game, Rockstar Games tripled the return value with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

This means you can now permanently earn 3x money compared to before, which increases during double and triple-money reward periods. Selling a full batch of smuggled goods from the Hangar can earn you around $3 million on a regular day.

2) You can store and customize aircraft

As the name implies, the Hangar is a destination to store your aircraft in GTA Online. Each Hangar can store up to 20 aircraft, regardless of size and shape. Rockstar Games also offers a Western Company Cuban 800 plane as a complimentary feature with the establishment.

Additionally, you can customize some of the aircraft within the GTA Online Hangar business. It is worth noting that Rockstar offers limited customization options for aircraft compared to cars and motorcycles. Moreover, you can bring some of the Pegasus aircraft and convert them to personal vehicles.

3) Can grant you free access to Fort Zancudo

Fort Zanduco is one of the most hostile locations on the entire map, as the army can kill you within seconds if you enter the area as a civilian. However, Rockstar Games offers five Hangar locations in GTA Online, three of which are inside the military base. If you buy any of the Hangars there, the guards will let you in and out of the area without any repercussions.

The game will not give you a wanted level until you try to fight the soldiers, spook them, or steal their vehicles. You can explore almost the entire military base without any worries.

4) You can grind it solo

Before December 2022, grinding the Hangar business was extremely difficult. However, if you play GTA Online solo in 2024, you can easily grind it without others’ help. Rockstar Games introduced various QoL changes that revolutionized the Hangar business operations.

You can now assign Hangar staff to source supplies and select ground or air methods to steal and sell smuggled goods. The increased payout is a bonus, making the GTA Online Hangar one of the best sources of income in 2024.

5) Unlocks new missions and characters

Charlie Reed is one of the characters unlocked through the Hangar business in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Owning the Hangar business unlocks a set of new characters and missions for you. The new characters include Ronald "Ron" Jakowski, Charlie Reed, and Rooster McCraw. Note that while these characters might appear in your GTA Online journey before, owning the Hangar business permanently keeps them in the timeline.

You also get nearly 20 new mission types related to the Hangar business operations. Therefore, it is a must-have in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2024.

