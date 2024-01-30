5 reasons to own Krieger in GTA Online in 2024

GTA Online features a variety of Super Cars in its vehicular catalog, and one of the best cars in that category is the Benefactor Krieger. Added to the multiplayer in September 2019 under the Diamond Casino and Resort update, the ride costs a whopping $2,875,000 on Legendary Motorsport. Since making money in this game can be hard, it is crucial that one spends it wisely.

Having said that, it should be noted that Benefactor Krieger's various attributes justify its hefty price tag to a great extent. For those interested, here are five reasons to own a Benefactor Krieger in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2024.

GTA Online players should consider owning a Benefactor Krieger in 2024 for the following 5 reasons

1) Fantastic top speed

Performance tests conducted by expert Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322 show that the Benefactor Krieger can achieve a fantastic top speed of 127.30 mph (204.80 km/h) when fully upgraded in GTA Online. Needless to say, this makes it a great asset for a variety of tasks in the game, especially for missions involving long travel.

The Krieger can also be used to participate in multiplayer races. Although it cannot compete in the recently added GTA Online Drag Races, as it only allows Sports, Muscle, and Tuner Cars, there are many other racing categories where one can put this ride to good use.

2) Very quick lap time among Super Cars

The Benefactor Krieger boasts not only an excellent top speed but also a pretty quick lap time. Per Broughy1322, a fully upgraded version of this car records a lap time of 0:57.858, making it one of the fastest Super Cars in the multiplayer in this department.

For context, this is a better statistic than popular GTA Online cars like the Declasse Scramjet (marginally), Truffade Thrax, Ocelot Virtue, and many more. Therefore, it would be safe to say that the Benefactor Krieger is a great value-for-money deal in terms of performance.

3) Bulletproof rear

Krieger has no windows at the back (Image via GTA Wiki)

Adding on to the Benefactor Krieger's utility is its bulletproof rear end. Needless to say, enemy NPCs or rival players shooting from behind can be a menace when completing missions. However, this won't be a problem with this car, as it has no window at the back.

The bulletproof windows combined with Krieger's impressive performance statistics make it an incredibly useful asset for all kinds of GTA Online players. Additionally, the vehicle can be equipped with bulletproof tires, reinforcing it further via customization.

4) Sleek look

Besides the aforementioned attributes, the Benefactor Krieger boasts a sleek look that is likely a combination of the Mercedes-AMG One and the Audi R8 LMS GT3. The in-game car's front end has a carbon fiber splitter as well as carbon fiber detailing. The roof has a sizeable intake that flows down to the engine bay at the back, and its two doors have exit ducts and inset formations.

These embellishments, paired with its smooth aerodynamic design, give the vehicle an impressive look that makes it worthy of returning to Grand Theft Auto 6. Many cars from GTA Online were spotted in the upcoming title's debut trailer, and although the Krieger wasn't one of them, it might appear in GTA 6 trailer 2.

5) Handles well

While high speed is an important factor for a car in this highly competitive game, one should also consider how well it handles. Players can have a tough time driving fast cars that struggle to stay under control. However, this won't be an issue with the Benefactor Krieger.

The vehicle maintains its balance quite well and doesn't tend to spin out. This should help in avoiding crashes when moving at a high speed. In fact, Rockstar Games has given it the maximum rating possible in the Handling category.

