5 Ferrari cars that GTA Online should add in 2024

GTA Online has tons of amazing vehicle manufacturers, among which Grotti stands out for producing the best Ferrari-inspired cars in the game. While there are a handful of such amazing and beautiful vehicles in the online multiplayer, Ferrari has no shortage of cars that Rockstar Games should add to the game in 2024. However, some specific ones are better options than others.

The studio has been taking inspiration from several Ferrari cars, such as Roma and F8 Triuto. However, there are other cool cars in the roster that deserve to be a part of the game as well. So, this article will list five such Ferrari cars that the developer should add to the online multiplayer this year.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Ferrari cars that should be a part of GTA Online in 2024

1) Ferrari Daytona SP3

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a relatively new car in the long line of beautiful vehicles in the company's roster. Boasting a 6.5 L F140 HC V12 engine, this car is not just simply pretty but also has excellent performance. Rockstar Games likes to use cars with both, and Daytona SP3 matches that.

The Daytona SP3 has a power of 840 PS, which allows the car to go 0-100 kph (62 mph) in a mere 2.85 seconds. On top of that, it also has a top speed of 340 kph (211 mph). These stats can easily make the Ferrari Daytona SP23 one of the best cars in GTA Online.

2) Ferrari 296 GTB

The Ferrari 296 GTB is another vehicle on the list that deserves a spot in GTA Online's grand roster. Not only is this car beautiful, but its hybrid model also makes it a perfect option for the game.

It has a gas engine that produces most of the power and is used for long drives and an electric engine for short trips in the zero carbon emission areas. Its 2,992 cc twin-turbocharged V6 engine produces 663 PS of power, giving it a top speed of over 330 kph (205 mph).

There are only a few fast cars in GTA Online that can give it competition in terms of speed and acceleration.

3) Ferrari F50 GT

There are several race cars in GTA Online, and the Ferrari F50 GT would sit right with the rest. While the company might have abandoned the project, fans of this vehicle still love and adore it.

Its 4,698.50 cc V12 engine produces around 749 PS of power, which allows it to go from 0 to 100 kph in 2.9 seconds. On top of that, it could also reach a top speed of around 376 kph (243 mph). These stats are mind-boggling and perfect for a GTA Online vehicle.

With the latest addition of Drag Races to the game, players have started looking at cars that could take them across the final checkpoints in the least time possible.

4) Ferrari 500 F2

The Ferrari 500 F2 is a blast from the past. This spectacular vehicle was responsible for setting Ferrari aside from others in the World Championships back in the day.

With all the crazy vehicles that GTA Online has, the Ferrari 500 F2 would be a perfect addition to the game, given its past and performance. Its 1,984.86 cc inline four-cylinder engine produces around 185 HP, allowing it to travel at around 260 kph (161 mph) top speed.

The Ferrari 500 F2 could be a special vehicle in the online multiplayer that players can collect after completing certain missions. This would bring a breath of fresh air after all the bulky SUVs that Rockstar Games has currently added to the game.

5) Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa is another car from the past that deserves to be a part of GTA Online. Not only does it have a unique look, but it also has historical importance. It was built specifically for racing purposes and managed to leave a mark.

Its 3.0 L 2953.21 cc V12 engine produces a lot of power (around 300 HP). While this might sound less, it was a big achievement considering all the rules that were placed on the engine designs and displacements during the races. Even then, it had a top speed of around 270 kph (167 mph), which was excellent.

With the recent GTA Online weekly update offering discounts on certain amazing cars, fans wish the developers would add more such vehicles to keep things fresh and interesting.

Ferrari is an amazing brand, and fans would be thrilled to receive more cars inspired by the company in the online multiplayer.

