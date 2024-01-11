5 reasons to own Lampadati Tropos Rallye in GTA Online

While GTA Online has many vehicles, some stand out more than others in popularity. Lampadati Tropos Rallye is one such car that has been a part of the online multiplayer for a while but still doesn't get the recognition it deserves. Well, there are several reasons behind this. Since Rockstar Games keeps rolling out new vehicles with almost every new update, old ones often struggle to get in the limelight.

That said, veteran players know how good the Lampadati Tropos Rallye is and why newbies should also purchase it. This article will discuss five points highlighting the advantages of owning this car in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and are based on the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why GTA Online players should get the Lampadati Tropos Rallye

1) Its design

The Lampadati Tropos Rallye is a beautiful Sports/Rally car introduced to GTA Online with The Cunning update in 2016. It is a two-door, six-gear vehicle that is based on real-life Lancia Stratos' rally edition and also takes inspiration from the Chevrolet Corvette C3.

The pop-up headlight at the very front of the vehicle gives it a unique look, and the slanting hood alongside the air vent below the lights allows it to be quite aerodynamic.

The raised backside with the roof-mounted lip spoiler and the vents are very similar to the ones found on most of the rally cars. The interior also features carbon fiber parts that make it lightweight and offer amazing control over the vehicle.

2) Power-to-weight ratio performance

This is an important feature to look into when purchasing a car in GTA Online. Several vehicles, although sporting great top speed and acceleration, either oversteer or spin out. Fortunately, Lampadati Tropos Rallye has a decent Power-to-weight ratio.

This means that while the car understeers slightly, it still holds its weight extremely well and offers great performance. It tackles corners well in GTA Online and sticks to the ground. This means drivers don't have to worry about it flipping over at every bend. Its compact design is another reason why it offers good performance.

3) Ability to tackle offroads

Rally races are barely on tarmac and drivers are mostly racing on muddy and rough terrain. Well, GTA Online offers such conditions where players must take their cars away from perfectly built pavements, and Lampadati Tropos Rallye is perfect for such situations.

It is one of the most balanced cars in the game when it comes to loose gravel and uneven paths. Its low center of mass combined with its lightweight and short wheelbase ensures that the vehicle drives well when offroading. It's grippy and powerful enough to stay ahead of others in these conditions.

4) Price

Price is another factor that most players look for when purchasing a vehicle in GTA Online. Being a GTA Online podium vehicle for the week, players have a chance to obtain the Lampadati Tropos Rallye for free if luck is on their side. However, even if they fail, the overall price of this car is quite manageable.

Players only need $816,000 and visit the Southern S.A. Super Autos store to purchase the Lampadati Tropos Rallye in GTA Online. This is a great price for everything that the vehicle offers. While there are several other faster cars in the game, Tropos Rallye has a great price-to-performance ratio.

5) Not the fastest, but still quick

As mentioned before, Lampadati Tropos Rallye is not the fastest car in GTA Online. However, after a full upgrade, it can reach a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h), which is quite decent for a Sports car that can go offroad.

While it might be unable to take the top spot on straight tarmacs, it mostly shines when the gravel is loose and the pavement is uneven. On top of that, it is quite grippy, making it great for curvy tracks with lots of corners.

While the ongoing GTA Online weekly update has several other cars on sale, players should look into Lampadati Tropos Rallye as it offers almost everything one wants in a car without being expensive.

