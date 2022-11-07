5 reasons that make GTA Vice City Stories a unique title

GTA: Vice City Stories is a spin-off game from Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and is also the final game based in the fictional city. There have only been two spin-off games in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, the other being Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories. Of the two, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories has a major fanbase, thanks to its storyline and gameplay.

Vice City Stories featured the story of an upcoming criminal named Victor Vance, the same character most gamers saw initially in Vice City. While Vice City had a lot of flaws both with the protagonist's abilities and the game's side missions, most of them were fixed to give players a better experience.

This article will list five reasons why the game was quite a unique title in the franchise, even if it was a spin-off.

GTA: Vice City Stories was a uniquely different game set on a familiar premise

5) Familiar location introduced in a unique way

Vice City Stories was set in 1984, two years before the main story of Vice City in 1986, in the same location. The protagonist of Vice City Stories is Victor Vance, a criminal trying to build a criminal empire. He was originally a side character in Vice City, but this game gave him some recognition.

GTA Vice City Stories even had multiplayer capabilities in the PSP version. The game also had ten minigames that gamers could play with others, which was a taste of what players can now do in GTA Online. Players who were already fans of GTA: Vice City ended up loving GTA Vice City Stories just as much, if not more.

4) Better Soundtrack

GTA: Vice City Stories has an improved and brilliant music collection on the radio compared to what players get in Vice City. The music gives a strong sense of nostalgia to all players when playing Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories. Most of the songs in the game are a massive part of the 80s.

There are nine in-game radio stations in GTA Vice City Stories and if that isn't enough, players can also attend Phil Collins concerts at any time by making a one-off payment. It was a one-off music concert that was quite unique in the GTA Franchise that has still not been repeated.

3) Improved graphics and gameplay

Vice City Stories improved on the graphics and the overall visual experience that gamers experienced in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The drastic improvements in the graphics compared to Vice City, makes the spin-off look much better visually. The nostalgic fans of Vice City were pleased to play the missions in the game.

Vice City also had some flaws that players wish were fixed in the game, like the protagonist's inability to swim causing Tommy to drown every time. This was fixed in Vice City Stories, where Vic Vance could swim away easily. The melee fights also look good with better combative skills and fewer clunky controls to use.

2) New side missions

While many of the old side missions made a comeback in the game, their flaws were not repeated as they were fixed for the most part. The game's new side missions also keep players engaged by having them take on unique roles such as Beach Patrol where they get to save swimmers from drowning.

The side missions in the game are mostly non-linear, and players can decide how to go about completing them to get handsomely rewarded.

1) Empire building system

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories' empire-building system is rather unique to the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Players can create businesses from scratch and manage them by fighting other businesses in the game. Most players believe much of what we see in GTA Online has somehow taken inspiration from this.

The game was quite ahead of its time in terms of gang rivalries, building possessions, and ways to get these things done. All these missions are fun to complete as well, as players have to conquer their turf from rival gangs and take control of their businesses.

