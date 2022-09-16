5 reasons to replay GTA Vice City Stories in 2022

GTA Vice City Stories is arguably the most underrated game in the entire GTA franchise. Unfortunately, most players have forgotten about it and the game hasn't been relevant in recent years, but there are still some GTA players who love replaying this game.

This could be attributed to all of the new elements that GTA VCS introduced to the GTA franchise and the game's engaging narrative. Because of this, GTA VCS is still the favorite GTA game of a few dedicated fans. But for players who know nothing about this game or are wondering why they should give it another chance, this article will list five of the best reasons to replay GTA VCS.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Here are five reasons why players should revisit GTA Vice City Stories in 2022

5) Soundtrack

Players who are fans of the soundtrack of Grand Theft Auto Vice City will love listening to the game, as it boasts a fresh playlist with some of the best songs from the 1980s.

Players also have a variety of music genres they can listen to and many amazing radio stations to choose from. The game features iconic 80s bands and singers like Marvin Gaye, The Cure, Blondie, and many more. Anyone who is nostalgic about 80s music will have a great time listening to the music in the game.

4) Empire building system

This is probably one of the most unique features that Grand Theft Auto VCS introduced. It uses two very different elements from previous Grand Theft Auto games to create something new. The empire building system combines the 'turf war' system in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and the 'property' system in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

Many players also feel that certain aspects of the empire building feature were the inspiration behind the Criminal Enterprises feature in Grand Theft Auto Online, so players can see why Grand Theft Auto VCS was ahead of its time.

Moreover, all of the missions regarding empire building are fun to complete as players have to conquer the turfs of rival gangs and take control of their businesses.

3) Memorable side missions

Many of the classic side missions are present in the game, but all of the flaws in them from the previous titles have been removed and fixed, making them much more enjoyable.

New and interesting side missions such as Beach Patrol have also been added, so players who are looking for more side activities to take part in will be satisfied.

The missions are non-linear to an extent, and players have some amount of freedom in how they go about completing the different side missions.

2) Hand-to-hand combat system

Grand Theft Auto VCS is one of those rare GTA games where melee combat is very expansive and in-depth. Because of this, players will have more fun fighting NPCs with their bare hands than with guns. The game gives players the option to grapple enemies and do takedowns, both of which are missing from other Grand Theft Auto games.

Players who are into hand-to-hand combat systems in games will enjoy Grand Theft Auto VCS.

1) Amazing story

This game takes place two years before the events of Grand Theft Auto Vice City. It is a prequel in which players follow the story of Victor "Vic" Vance before he meets Tommy Vercetti.

Players may not care about Vic at first because he was only a minor character in Vice City, but as they progress through his storyline, they will understand how devastating and awful Vic's life was.

This also makes the story very engaging as it covers the rise and fall of Vic's empire after he becomes the Kingpin of Vice City. This tragic backstory of Vic was a complete surprise, and players who are interested in learning more about him should definitely play the game.

