GTA Online player dies for no reason due to a bizarre glitch

GTA Online has something for every type of player to spend quality time with friends and strangers alike. The map is massive enough for players to also free-roam if they don't feel like taking part in any heists or jobs. One such player, who was minding his own business, got wasted out of the blue for no apparent reason.

After the player posted his video, a couple of other individuals mentioned that something similar was happening to them too, while most others came up with funny reasons. This could be one of the strangest glitches to occur in the game, and there seems to be no reason or explanation for it yet.

GTA Online player dies without any interference after glitch

A GTA Online player posted the video above on Reddit showing him getting killed without any interference from other players or without him opting to take his own life either. The player is seen driving his car for a few seconds before parking next to another player outside the Eclipse Towers, and in an instant, the player dies.

No interference of any kind can be seen in the video. Another player can be seen in their own car that's parked. The player's vehicle did not blow up either, which could have led to some explanation, but the car remains quite intact. The only reason applied for now is that this is a bizarre glitch that led to the player's death.

Players confirm this is not the first time they have witnessed the glitch

Some of the players who posted comments have mentioned this happening to them as well, on more than one occasion.

One comment also mentioned something similar happening in another location in the game, where they got wasted after killing a pedestrian.

Few theories by players

Some players have also commented on their theories and known glitches they faced at the same location.

A user also mentioned that the location in question is problematic in the game.

Hilarious responses from other individuals

Several players were also quick to come up with a bunch of hilarious reasons.

Not the only glitch in the game

This glitch isn't the only one in the game either. Gamers have pointed out numerous glitches around the map when playing GTA Online.

Simeon gives players jobs to fetch cars he desires and if players own one of those cars as their personal vehicle, they will immediately gain a two-star wanted level when they drive out of their garage.

On rare occasions, players are frozen in place after they finish using an ATM, and for a few moments, they will not be able to move out from there.

Another rare glitch occurs when a player enters one of their vehicles in their garage, as they will glitch out of the car instantly.

Sometimes, NPCs spawn out of nowhere next to the players and any attempts at killing them will go in vain, as if these specific NPCs have gained God mode.

NPCs can also be seen screaming even after they have been killed. This usually happens after a headshot or after they have been burnt to death.

GTA Online's money glitch

Not all glitches are bad in the game, as some can be quite favorable to the players as well. YouTuber Pooborama explains a fairly easy way to earn more than $8 Million in cash following a glitch in the game's Cayo Perico Heist.

Pooborama has done a good job of explaining the steps to take for the glitch to work. Players should take advantage of this particular glitch before Rockstar fixes it with a patch update.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes